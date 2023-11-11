It's official! India set up 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in 2019 rematch; Pakistan knocked out

New Zealand have officially qualified for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup, and will face India in a repeat of the 2019 edition of the tournament. The Kiwis' qualification was confirmed after Pakistan failed to chase a 338-run target within an improbable 6.4 overs against England. New Zealand had finished on 10 points in the table and while Pakistan can still level Kane Williamson's men on the number of points, they can no longer surpass the Kiwis on Net Run Rate (NRR). Virat Kohli (L) and Trent Boult during India's match against New Zealand during 2023 World Cup's group stage(AP)

Ahead of the final set of group matches at the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan required Sri Lanka to defeat New Zealand to secure an easier path to final-four qualification. A loss for the Kiwis would have provided Pakistan a chance to surpass them on the number of points with a win over England. The Lankans, however, faced a crushing five-wicket defeat in Bengaluru.

India will meet New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semi-finals for the second-successive time; four years ago, the Kiwis emerged on top in a rain-hit match in Manchester, as India endured a 21-run loss across two days. In the ongoing edition, India had defeated a Williamson-less New Zealand side by 4 wickets in the group stage last month. With the side's captain returning to the XI, the Kiwis will undoubtedly pose a strong threat to India's hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since the 2011 edition, when they lifted the trophy in Mumbai.

India will, however, be a more confident side going into the semi-final; the side will finish on top of the group stage on Sunday following its last match against the Netherlands. Rohit Sharma's men have remained undefeated throughout the tournament so far and will look to keep their record intact when they meet the Dutch side in Bengaluru.

The match on Sunday will mark the end of group stage and India will return to action on Wednesday for the first semi-final in Mumbai. South Africa will then meet Australia in the second semi-final in Kolkata on Thursday.

