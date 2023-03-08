'Jaddu yaar. Every ball, he thinks it's out': Rohit's hilarious 'bhai thoda relax karo' remark on Jadeja's DRS appeals

Team India will return to action for the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia on Thursday. The side will be aiming to seal a berth in the final of the World Test Championship with a win; in case India fail to win the fourth Test, their fate in the tournament will depend on the result of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team had endured a humbling loss to Australia in the third Test of the series; on a significantly tricky surface assisting spin, the visitors defeated India by 9 wickets in Indore. In addition to a disappointing batting display by the Indian team, the side also made a number of poor decisions when it came to DRS. In the first innings, India lost two reviews in Ravindra Jadeja's successive overs, and Rohit has now opened up on the team's decision-making process for such reviews.

“DRS is a tricky one. It's like a lottery. If you get it right, you get it right. Otherwise, you hope for the best. You got to understand certain aspects of DRS, like whether it's pitching in line, or the impact is in line. In India, there's not too much of bounce. So, that's going to be a factor. Impact is very important. Turn was quite a lot in last game, so we had to look at pitching, impact, and how the ball was turning. When we played in Delhi, it wasn't turning so much. We only had to see the impact and line. That's what we try to assess,” Rohit said during a pre-match conference ahead of the Ahmedabad Test.

“We quickly gathered our thoughts, knew it's going to turn a bit. We decided that the bowler, captain and keeper will have a talk (for DRS). The guys who are standing in close position, where they can hear the noise and pick certain things, can also be involved. We didn't make the right calls in the last game, Bharat obviously is new to DRS. He has not kept wickets for India, Ranji (Trophy) doesn't have DRS, India A (matches) don't have DRS. We have to give him time, make him understand,” Rohit further said.

The Indian captain, then, went on to make a rather hilarious remark on Jadeja.

“Jaddu yaar. On every ball, he thinks (the batter) is out. He's quite animated, it's the passion of the game. Vahan mera role aata hai, bhai thoda relax karo. Stump ke aas paas ball lagega toh theek hai, idhar toh stump me bhi ball nahi lag raha tha. Pitching bhi bahar tha. (My role comes there. I tell him to relax a bit. The ball wasn't even near the stumps there. They didn't even pitch in line). Silly mistake that we mae. We hope to correct that in this game,” said Rohit.