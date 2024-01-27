'Jadeja has ensured innings defeat for England': Manjrekar's colossal claim as major reason for ENG's struggles revealed

India's Ravindra Jadeja notched his 20th Test half-century, contributing to A strong 175-run lead against England on the second day of the opening Test in Hyderabad. Jadeja remained unbeaten at 81 as India concluded the day at 421-7, resuming from 119-1 on Friday. England had scored 246 runs in their first innings. Jadeja became India's third batter to score more than 50 runs in the first innings, following KL Rahul, who was caught out for 86, and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 80. Hyderabad, Jan 26 (ANI): India’s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during Day 2 of 1st Test match against England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

Jadeja played a pivotal role in India's innings during the last two sessions. Teaming up with Srikar Bharat, he contributed to a partnership of 68 runs, with Bharat resiliently scoring 41 runs. Jadeja eventually reached his half-century in 84 balls, celebrating with his trademark swordplay, much to the delight of the festive crowd in Hyderabad.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was all praise for Jadeja after his knock on Day 2, going as far as to claim that his innings has almost secured India an innings win over Ben Stokes' men in Hyderabad.

“It looks like Ravindra Jadeja’s innings has ensured an innings defeat for England,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

“I think Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul’s over-attacking game prevented them from their centuries, but I don’t think that the century is important,” Manjrekar said further.

Manjrekar emphasized the potential repercussions of Ben Stokes' decision not to utilize Joe Root's bowling during the initial day of the Hyderabad Test. Root, introduced in the first over of the second day, immediately made an impact by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal on the fourth ball of his over. With two wickets in the innings so far, Root stands out as the most effective among the English spinners. Manjrekar further commented that had England opted for both Mark Wood and James Anderson in their playing XI, the outcome could have been more favourable for them.

“Ben Stokes’ made the late decision to bring in Joe Root to bowl, especially against Yashasvi Jaiswal. England should have kept both Mark Wood and James Anderson in the playing XI. Both are quality bowlers. They actually played more spinners [than usual],” Manjrekar added.