Jasprit Bumrah dismantles Prithvi Shaw's stump with unplayable yorker in MI vs DC clash

Jasprit Bumrah continued his imperious form with the ball despite Mumbai Indians' underwhelming start to the Indian Premier League 2024. The premier pacer claimed two wickets against Delhi Capitals on Sunday and gave just 22 runs in his quota of four overs as Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic 29-run win to open their account on the points table. Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Prithvi Shaw with a toe-crushing yorker. (ANI )

Meanwhile, the toe-crushing yorker to Prithvi Shaw was the standout delivery of the match by Bumrah. The DC star played a sublime 66-run knock and led his team's fightback in the tall chase. After completing his fifty, the swashbuckling opener was looking to score boundaries but Bumrah came in the way and changed the script.

It was the fifth ball of the 12th over and Shaw was batting in full flow and Bumrah unleashed his best weapon 'a toe-crushing yorker'. The DC opener had no answer for the delivery as it rattled his leg stump.

Meanwhile, Abishek Porel became his second victim and with his scalp, he completed 150 IPL wickets and become the third fastest to achieve the feat.

Fewest matches to 150 IPL wickets

105 - Lasith Malinga

118 - Yuzvendra Chahal

124 - Jasprit Bumrah

137 - Dwayne Bravo

139 - Bhuvneswar Kumar

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai bounced back from their opening three losses in a relief for skipper Hardik Pandya, who has been booed by the fans on all venues after he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of this edition.

Mumbai posted a formidable 234/5 after Rishabh Pant asked them to bat first on Sunday afternoon. Rohit Sharma (49) and Ishan Kishan (42) as the duo shared an 80-run stand for the opening wicket. Skipper Hardik Pandya provided the stability in the middle-order with a 39-run knock. However, it was Tim David's 42-run* knock and an explosive 39-run cameo off 10 balls by Romario Shepherd that gave the final push to MI innings.

Chasing the target Shaw hit 66 in his attempt to set up the chase while South Africa's Stubbs pushed for some fight as he raised his fifty in 19 balls but the asking rate kept climbing and they lost the match by 29 runs. MI's Gerald Coetzee took three wickets in the final over to return figures of 4-34.