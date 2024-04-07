MI script T20 history with unique record, smash highest-ever total without individual half-century

Mumbai Indians batters finally put up a collective show with the bat and managed to script history against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The five-time champions posted a mammoth 234/5 in 20 overs after DC skipper Rishabh Pant asked them to bat first. It was a sensational performance from MI as four of their batters registered 180-plus strike rates. Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd and Tim David (R) greet each other during the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.(AFP)

It started with a flying start from Rohit Sharma (49) and Ishan Kishan (42) as the duo shared an 80-run stand for the opening wicket. Skipper Hardik Pandya provided the stability in the middle-order with a 39-run knock. However, it was Tim David's 42-run* knock and an explosive 39-run cameo off 10 balls by Romario Shepherd that gave the final push to MI innings.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meanwhile, it turned out to be the highest team total without a batter scoring a fifty in the T20 format.

Highest Team Totals Without An Individual 50 in T20 Cricket:

1. MI - 234/5 vs DC in IPL 2024

2. Somerset - 226/5 vs Kent in Vitality T20 Blast, 2018

The 2021 T20 World Champions Australia holds the same record in the T20 Internationals as they posted 221/5 against England way back in 2007.

1. Australia - 221/5 vs England at SCG, 2007

2. West Indies - 220/8 vs South Africa at the Wanderers, 2023

3. Nepal - 217/7 vs Malaysia at Kirtipur, 2021

Shepherd hammered 32 runs off the last over of Anrich Nortje by smashing four sixes and a couple of fours as it allowed MI to register their name in some record books. In the last five overs, the hosts managed to score 96 runs.

Most runs scored by a team in the last 5 overs

112 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

96 - MI vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2023

96 - MI vs DC, Wankhede, 2024*

91 - KKR vs RCB, Eden Gardens, 2019

Meanwhile, MI also equalled the tally of Royal Challengers Bengaluru of scoring the most 200-plus scores against a single opponent in IPL.

Most time scored 200+ against a team in the IPL.

6 - RCB vs PBKS

6 - MI vs DC*

It was the 24th time when MI got past 200-run total in the IPL and equalled the tally of RCB as the two franchises are now behind Chennai Super Kings (29) in the list.

Most 200+ totals in IPL

29 - CSK

24 - RCB

24 - MI*

22 - PBKS

21 - KKR