'Bumrah played in only 34% of India's matches...': Workload management theory shut in stern reminder before Gabba Test

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has asserted that India should not rest Jasprit Bumrah in any of the Test matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah is arguably the best all-format pacer in the world, but the Indian team management has always had a tricky task managing his workload due to his fitness concerns in the past. He missed the 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 World Test Championship Final due to a back injury, but after his return, the selection committee and team management wisely monitored his workload management wisely to keep him fit for the crucial tours and matches. Jasprit Bumrah (R) receives treatment to his leg on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval.(AFP)

Manjrekar feels that Bumrah has been well-rested in recent times and pointed out that he has only played 34 per cent of matches in the last three years.

"I play him every Test match purely because Indian cricket takes care of Bumrah. And I've said this before as well, the number is etched in my head. 34% of international matches that India have played in the last three years is what Bumrah has played. Only 34% of what Indian cricket has played. So he's well rested. And this is when you need, because these are the series that will be remembered forever," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

‘Give Bumrah a break in one of those bilateral…’: Manjrekar

He has a no-nonsense take that the Indian paceman should only get rested for bilateral series where there is not much at stake, but he should be available to play every match against teams like Australia.

"Give him a break in one of those bilaterals that we forget 48 hours later," he added.

Meanwhile, Bumrah led the Indian team to the first Test match against Australia in Perth in Rohit Sharma's absence. He inspired the team with his brilliant bowling and helped them outclass the hosts. With questions being raised over Rohit's future as the Indian captain, some sections of fans have backed Bumrah to take over the role once the dynamic opener's stint ends.

With the series level at 1-1, the Brisbane Test could put India under serious pressure in their bid to secure a hat-trick of BGT wins in Australia.