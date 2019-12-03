e-paper
Jasprit Bumrah starts training under Delhi Capitals’ Rajnikanth Sivagnanam

Bumrah picked up the injury in September and did not play in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He will also miss the upcoming limited-overs assignment against West Indies starting December 6.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 16:26 IST
Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session.
Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session.(PTI)
         

Having recovered from a stress fracture of the back, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has started working out under IPL franchise Delhi Capitals’ trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam at the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Bumrah picked up the injury in September and did not play in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He will also miss the upcoming limited-overs assignment against West Indies starting December 6.

“He has been training at MCA. It’s a personal arrangement,” an official source told PTI.

READ: Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium

The 25-year-old is expected to make a comeback for next year’s tour of New Zealand, in which India will play five T20 Internationals, three one-dayers, followed by two Tests starting January 24.

Although employed with Delhi IPL franchise Sivagnanam, it is learnt, he also works independently with players. Bumrah turns up for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

“Sivagnanam is free to work with anyone when IPL is not on as he is primarily a consultant for the Delhi team. It is purely a personal arrangement between the two parties,” a Delhi Capitals source said.

READ: Australia vs Pakistan: Steve Smith misses out on massive Test record

Bumrah on Monday posted a video of him training in the gym with Sivagnanam. Incidentally, Sivagnanam was among the trainers who applied for the India job in August but lost out to New Zealand’s Nick Webb for the position.

Among India’s most successful bowlers, the bowler with a slinging arm action is the second fastest Indian to 100 wickets in one-dayers. In his 12 Test appearances for India, Bumrah has taken 62 wickets so far.

“Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that’s stronger than the setback,” he had tweeted in September and has been posting regular updates on his recovery.

