Jayden Seales breaks Dale Steyn's decade-long record as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan dance to speedster's tunes

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales broke the back of Pakistan's batting as the hosts registered a thumping 202-run victory in the third and final ODI to register a 2-1 series win in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday. The tearaway quick returned with figures of 6/18 in 7.2 overs as the team from the Caribbean bundled out the visitors for just 92 when the latter was set a target of 295. Jayden Seales returned with figures of 6/18(AFP)

Jayden Seales got his first wicket in the very first over as he dismissed the left-handed batter Saim Ayub on the third delivery for a duck. He then went on to dismiss Abdullah Shafique (0), Mohammad Rizwan (0), Babar Azam (9), Naseem Shah (6) and Hasan Ali (0).

As a result of this performance, Seales registered the best-ever bowling figures against Pakistan in an ODI, breaking the almost 12-year-long record of South Africa's Dale Steyn.

The former Proteas pacer had registered the figures of 6/39 against Pakistan in 2013. Seales is also the first bowler from the West Indies to take a six-wicket haul against Pakistan in an ODI.

The 23-year-old speedster was adjudged as Player of the Series for his haul of 10 wickets.

With this loss by 202 runs, Pakistan also registered their biggest defeat in ODIs against the West Indies. This is also the West Indies' first home series win against Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series since 1988. On the other hand, the West Indies registered their first bilateral ODI series over Pakistan since 1991.

Overall, this is Pakistan's fourth-biggest defeat by runs in an ODI. Their biggest loss came against Sri Lanka when the side lost by 234 runs in Lahore in 2009.

What did Rizwan say about the loss?

Earlier, West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 120 to help the side post 294/6 in the allotted fifty overs. In the last eight overs, the hosts smashed more than 100 runs, leaving Mohammad Rizwan and co shell-shocked.

Speaking after the defeat, Rizwan said that his side was unable to recover from the body blow suffered in the last ten overs of the Windies' innings.

“We understood this was the third game given a Test across four innings was played on this deck. The momentum in the last 10 overs took it away as we were on top for the first 40 overs. We thought 220 was chaseable here. The credit goes to them. Credit to Hope,” said Rizwan.

“The execution was good, but the edges went in their favour. Hope batted well and played some good shots. We had Ayub and Salman bowling. We thought Abrar would come and bowl. But Hope batted well, and hence he didn't complete his overs. Seales was bowling well. He troubled us through the series. We needed partnerships and needed to spend some time,” he added.