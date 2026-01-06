Jemimah Rodrigues deserving Delhi Capitals skipper: SA allrounder Marizanne Kapp

Chandigarh: Delhi Capitals’ (DC) decision to part ways with their skipper and one of world cricket’s most successful leaders, Meg Lanning, ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Season 4 auction raised eyebrows. After all, the Aussie great had guided the team to the final in all three editions, after DC topped the league table each time. Still, DC have turned the page, handing the captaincy to India’s dynamic batter Jemimah Rodrigues. South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup last year in India. (PTI)

While Lanning’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, seasoned South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp says DC have made the right call.

“I actually said a couple of years ago that Jemimah should be India’s next captain,” Kapp said. “She’s always been a leader. Her personality, the way she brings people together, and the caring factor she has — all of that matters. Even experienced captains face challenges. Jemimah has a lot of senior players around her and I think she’ll grab this opportunity with both hands.”

Kapp, 36, is one of DC’s most experienced campaigners, having featured in 24 WPL matches, scoring 362 runs and taking 28 wickets. Her endorsement carries weight, even as she admits that losing Lanning is a blow.

“Losing Meg as captain is obviously a big thing,” Kapp said. “She’s been incredibly successful — not just for DC, but in world cricket in general.”

Released by the Capitals, the former Australia skipper was snapped up by UP Warriorz for ₹1.90 crore. Her legacy is formidable — five World Cup wins as captain and three WPL finals. Besides, she is the third-highest run-scorer in WPL.

DC are now banking on Rodrigues’ big-match temperament. The batter etched her name in Indian cricket in the ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia, producing a match-winning 128, a knock that underlined her leadership credentials.

“For a new captain, there will always be challenges,” Kapp reiterated. “But that’s true for anyone, even the most experienced. What works in Jemimah’s favour is the senior core she has around her.”

Among them is explosive opener Shafali Verma, whom Kapp described as a “special talent”. The SA allrounder praised Shafali’s fearless approach and infectious confidence.

“The level of self-belief she carries is unbelievable,” Kapp said. “She’s going to have a long and successful career. That confidence just rubs off on everyone else.”

All eyes will be on Shafali when Delhi Capitals take on two-time champions Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 10. The Haryana cricketer was pivotal in India’s historic ODI World Cup triumph. Recalled to the side as an injury replacement, she top-scored with 87 in the final and took two crucial wickets, including Kapp’s.

The allrounder, who has been with DC since the WPL’s inception in 2023, credited such leagues for her growth. “My game wouldn’t have grown the way it has without these leagues. And when you look at the youngsters coming through now, a lot of that is because of tournaments like WPL.”

A veteran of 162 ODIs, 118 T20Is and four Tests, Kapp has featured in elite leagues worldwide, including the Women’s Big Bash League with Melbourne Stars. Yet, she believes WPL has been transformative.

“People don’t always realise how important these leagues are, especially the WPL,” Kapp concluded. “India winning their first World Cup in such a long time already tells you the impact it has had — not just on women’s cricket, but on Indian cricket as a whole.”