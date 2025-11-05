Jemimah Rodrigues breaks into dance with trademark energy amid cake cutting: Inside the wild celebrations of Champions

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues swapped her bat for some bhangra moves as the World Cup-winning women’s team touched down in Delhi to a hero’s welcome on Tuesday, two days after lifting the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates the wicket of South Africa Women's Anneke Bosch during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final.(Surjeet Yadav)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, fresh from their 52-run win over South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, checked into Hotel Taj Palace, where the celebrations continued late into the evening.

The grand celebration

In a video posted by ANI on X, the Indian players and support staff are seen gathering around a specially prepared cake to mark the country’s maiden Women’s World Cup triumph. As soon as the cake was cut, the mood in the hall shifted to festive.

Rodrigues joined spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav, broke into an impromptu dance as dhol beats filled the room. Their teammates were seen clapping along, and staff members were filming the moment on their phones. The clip shows Jemimah leading the way with her trademark energy, while Rana and Radha matched her step for step, turning the team hotel lobby into an extension of the dressing-room party.

The squad had arrived in the capital on Tuesday, November 4, after creating history on Sunday by beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final to claim India’s first Women’s World Cup title. The Delhi leg of their celebrations began with a warm reception at Taj Palace, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony that quickly became a viral moment once the ANI video hit social media.

Even amid the music, cake, and camera flashes, Rodrigues’ words about this World Cup campaign add emotional weight to the images from Delhi. Speaking to India today, earlier today, about India’s journey, she said, “This team is different. All I’ll say is this team is different. We had ups and downs, but everyone looked out for each other. And that’s what a real champion team is all about.”

Her words sit perfectly alongside the scenes from Delhi, a squad that has come through pressure and scrutiny together, now letting go in unison, dancing around a cake as world champions. The dhol, the smiles, and Jemimah’s joyous steps are more than just a party; they are a snapshot of a team that has earned the right to celebrate exactly like this.