Jemimah Rodrigues' father, accused of questionable religious acts, reacts after daughter's Gymkhana membership revoked

Ivan Rodrigues, father of India women's team cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, addressed recent media allegations regarding inappropriate activities associated with prayer meetings at Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai. In his statement, Ivan Rodrigues clarified that these gatherings followed all the proper protocols of Khar Gymkhana and were not linked to conversions, contrary to what the media reports claimed. Jemimah Rodrigues with father Ivan

"In light of the recent and erroneous reports doing the rounds in the media, we would like to put on record a few facts.

"We had availed of the facilities at the Khar Gymkhana for the purpose of prayer meetings on multiple occasions over a period of a year since April 2023. However, this was done in complete accordance with the procedures that Khar Gymkhana have in place, and in full knowledge of the office bearers.

"The prayer meetings were open to all and were in no way 'conversion meetings' as is wrongly labelled in articles in the media.

"When we were told to stop conducting the prayer meetings, we respected the stance of the Gymkhana and did so with immediate effect.

"When informed about the difference in rates for members and guests, we readily cleared the arrears.

"We are honest, law-abiding people who are grateful that we can practise our faith without it being a cause of inconvenience to anyone else.

"To then be the subject of false claims and misinformation is disheartening. We have and continue to wish only the best for everyone."

Ivan Rodrigues issues a statement

Khar Gymkhana terminated the membership of Jemimah Rodrigues. This decision was reached unanimously during the Gymkhana's Annual General Meeting (AGM) due to complaints from multiple members about her father, Ivan Rodrigues, allegedly misusing membership privileges.

Rodrigues expressed his disappointment with what he characterized as misleading information and reaffirmed his family's dedication to adhering to the rules and practices of Khar Gymkhana.