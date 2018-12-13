Jon Lewis named Sri Lanka’s batting coach

Former English cricketer Jon Lewis has been appointed as the batting coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team.

The 48-year-old, who will be replacing Thilan Samaraweera for the position, will take over the post after the conclusion of their upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

According to the contract, Lewis will be at the helm of the team till the end of the 2019 cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley de Silva hoped that the newly-appointed coach would bring the much-required impetus to their batting.

“With his expertise and experience, I believe, Lewis will be able to bring in the required impetus to our batting, which needs stability,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Silva, as saying.

As a coach of the Durham county cricket team, Lewis has guided his team to the County Championship title in 2013.

Lewis has played a total of 205 first-class matches from 1990 to 2006 and accumulating 10,821 runs at an average of 31.92 which included 16 centurion knocks.

Sri Lanka are slated to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand from December 15 to 30.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 18:13 IST