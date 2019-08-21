Jonathan Trott, Mark Ramprakash appear for India batting coach interview

cricket

Incumbent Sanjay Bangar could face tough competition from former England batsmen Mark Ramprakash and Jonathan Trott for the post of India’s batting coach. The former England right-handers are believed to be the two most high-profile candidates appearing for the interview of India’s batting coach. The other notable candidates include former Sri Lanka batsman Thilan Samaraweera, former India opener Vikram Rathour, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Pravin Amre and Amol Mazumdar.

The MSK Prasad-led Indian selection committee will in all probability announce the list of India’s support staff members on Thursday after conducting continuous interviews from Monday.

For the bowling coach’s position, Venkatesh Prasad, Amit Bhandari, Sunil Joshi and Paras Mhambrey have thrown their hats in. As far as the fielding coach’s job is concerned, former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes, former Bangladesh and Pakistan fielding coach Julien Fountain have applied for the position.

The current India support staff members – assistant/batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar appeared for an interview via Skype from the West Indies on Tuesday.

While the interviews for the batting, bowling and fielding coach are over, the process to select the trainer, physios and administrative manager will be held over the next two days.

Former India team physio Patrick Farhart joined Delhi Capitals at the start of the month. It is learnt Mumbai Indians physio Nitin Patel, who has worked with India earlier, is a strong contender to replace him.

Trainer Shankar Basu resigned after the World Cup citing personal issues while administrative manager Sunil Subramanian was in a soup last week for misbehaving with senior officials of the Indian High Commissions in the Caribbean.

The contract for the India’s support staff ended after 2019 World Cup in England and they were given a 45-day extension till India’s tour of West Indies.

It must be mentioned that Ravi Shastri has already been reappointed as the head coach of the Indian team till the 2021 T20 World Cup.

