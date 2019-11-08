e-paper
Karnataka script new T20 record with crushing win over Uttarakhand

Opener Rohan Kadam and Devdutt Padikkal struck unbeaten half centuries to set up Karnataka’s victory while chasing a 133-run target. Kadam’s 67 not out came from 55 balls and was studded with six boundaries and three sixes while Padikkal needed 33 deliveries for his unbeaten 53.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:08 IST
PTI
PTI
Visakhaptnam
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal (Twitter)
         

Karnataka won their 15th T20 match on the trot for an Indian record when they humbled Uttarakhand by nine wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match, here on Friday. Opener Rohan Kadam and Devdutt Padikkal struck unbeaten half centuries to set up Karnataka’s victory while chasing a 133-run target. Kadam’s 67 not out came from 55 balls and was studded with six boundaries and three sixes while Padikkal needed 33 deliveries for his unbeaten 53.

The duo stitched 108 runs for the unconquered second wicket to take Karnataka home in 15.4 overs after the other opener Ravikumar Samarth was out for seven off Pradeep Chamoli.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Uttarakhand could only score 132 for six in their allotted 20 overs with captain Tanmay Srivastava top-scoring with 39.

The win saw Karnataka not only create an Indian record for most T20 wins in a row (15 wins), but also moved to second spot in the overall world list, joint with Otago of New Zealand. Sialkot Stallions had won 25 games on the trot in Pakistan’s National T20 Cup between 2006 and 2010.

In other Group A matches, Goa beat Baroda by four wickets at the same ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here while Andhra Pradesh crushed Bihar by 10 wickets at Vizianagaram.

