Karun Nair increases pressure on India selectors, executes stunning direct hit to remove Shubman Gill in GT vs DC match

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 19, 2025 06:49 PM IST

Karun Nair's direct hit saw opener and GT skipper Shubman Gill depart for the dugout early.

Karun Nair has been increasing the pressure on selectors for a Team India spot. The 33-year-old has been in sensational form in domestic cricket lately, and has taken that to the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Nair’s performances for Vidarbha saw DC purchase him for 50 lakhs in the mega auction last year, and he has justified the decision with good performances. There has been increasing pressure on Team India selectors to give Nair another chance, but he was snubbed for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. He last played for India on 2017.

Karun Nair completed a sensational direct hit to remove Shubman Gill.(Twitter)
Karun Nair completed a sensational direct hit to remove Shubman Gill.(Twitter)

Nair made his first start for DC in their fixture vs MI, and got a sizzling 40-ball 89-run knock, but it wasn’t enough as his side crashed to a shock defeat. Nair’s IPL return also saw him smack 12 sixes and five fours, and especially take on Jasprit Bumrah with much aplomb.

Also Read: ‘When he was 18-19, Virat Kohli knew…’: Dhawan drops bombshell statement, reveals ‘were together in the India team and…’

Since then, Nair has kept his spot in the DC side and was included in the playing XI vs GT on Saturday. In the first innings, he managed to register 31 runs off 18 balls, also hitting two fours and two maximums, as DC posted 203/8 in 20 overs.

But his pivotal contribution came in the run-chase as his direct hit saw opener and GT skipper Shubman Gill depart for the dugout early. Facing Mukesh Kumar in the second over, Gill directed him to mid-wicket for a quick single. But Sudharsan knew Nair was there and tried to send Gill back. Nair picked up the ball within a split second and got the direct hit at the batter’s end as Gill tried his best to scamper back to the crease, but was miles away.

Full video of Karun Nair's stunning direct hit-

Gill departed for seven off five balls, with GT at 14/1 in 1.4 overs in their 204-run chase.

In the ongoing season, Nair has smacked 120 runs in three matches at a 196.72 strike rate. His knock vs MI remains to be his top-score this season, and he is expected to better that soon. He has also shown his big-hitting skills with 14 fours and seven sixes. Having played only three innings until now, he is DC’s sixth-highest run-scorer this season.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of RCB Squad, PBKS Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs DC Live and RR vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
