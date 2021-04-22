IPL 2021: 'In absolute awe of the way he plays his shots' - Kevin Pietersen says he 'loves' Sanju Samson

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said he is in ‘awe of the way Sanju Samson plays his shots' and the time he has to play those. Pietersen was very impressed with Rajasthan Royals captain Samson’s century against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. RR failed to win the match but Samson’s 119 still remains one of the highlights of this year’s IPL.

“I just love Sanju Samson every single year. I’m just in absolute awe of the way he plays his shots and the time that he has to play shots. His century against the Punjab Kings was absolutely magnificent and he was very unlucky not to get his side over the line,” Pietersen told Betway.

Pietersen, however, stressed on the fact that Samson needs to be consistent with the bat as he tends to ‘go missing’ in the middle of IPL.

“I talked about it a lot on commentary last year, but it’s all about consistency with Samson,” Pietersen added. ”He has a tendency to go missing in the middle of the tournament.”

Samson has not been amongst runs ever since scoring a hundred in RR’s opening match.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and we don’t want this to be the only innings worth talking about for a few weeks, so we should be wary that he only scored four in Rajasthan’s second match against Delhi Capitals.

“His responsibilities are going to another level now that he is the Royals’ captain, though, and he must also cover the hole left by Ben Stokes in that batting line-up.

“As captain you start thinking about others as well as yourself, which can go one of two ways. You can lose your basics and go off the boil, but it can also liberate you because you’re not constantly thinking about your own game.

“When you don’t think too much about batting, a free spirit like Samson can go out there and just start tonking it everywhere. It’s yet another reminder that there is no academy in the world like the IPL,” said Pietersen.

Samson would like to get back in form against RCB.