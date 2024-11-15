Khawaja gears up for Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, makes honest analysis: ‘When you first face him…’

Australia host India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22 in Perth. For the hosts, all eyes will be on opener Usman Khawaja. The veteran will be key for Australia, his role since making his Test debut. He will also have a battle with India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, which could decide the outcome of the series. Jasprit Bumrah in action during training.(HT_PRINT)

The Aussie opener has faced 155 balls from Bumrah in seven Tests, registering 43 runs against him without losing his wicket. "I mean, when you first face him, it's just his action. It's a different, bizarre kind of action as his release point is very different than other bowlers," he said.

"It's just a bit further up. So a lot of guys release the ball from near the popping crease. [Against Bumrah] it feels like he gets a bit further out just with his front braced leg and pushes the ball out.

"So it feels like it comes out and then gets there a lot quicker than you expect it. It's just once you get used to the action, it's fine. I played against him a lot. Not to say that he can't give me out first ball. I mean anyone can. But it's one of those things where once the first time you face him, it's very awkward and then when you get a little bit of rhythm it gets better. But he's still a class bowler."

Usman Khawaja on other Indian bowlers

Analysing the Indian bowling department, he said, "I think [Mohammed] Siraj is a very good bowler. He's a very good bowler to both right-handers and left-handers. When [Mohammed] Shami was fit, when he was playing those series, he was a very good bowler. He was very underrated. No one really talked about him. And then they got good spinners lining up, too, which really complements their fast bowlers."

"So for me it's never ... I'm just not thinking about Jasprit Bumrah. You want to ask me where do you think... I'm not thinking about where he is getting me out. I'm thinking about where am I scoring runs against him. And I'm sure all good batsmen would tell you exactly the same thing because if he misses, well, then I'm coming and then if he bowls good stuff, then I'll respect that. So that's just Test cricket," he added.

Bumrah made his Test debut vs South Africa in 2018, after that, he took 173 wickets in 40 Tests at an economy of 2.76. The pacer has played in seven matches and 14 innings vs Australia, in which he has taken 32 wickets at an economy rate of 2.47 and 21.25 average.