KKR CEO reacts to Rohit Sharma's deleted chat with Abhishek Nayar that created a storm: 'I spoke to both of them and...'

With Rohit Sharma's unfiltered conversation with Abhishek Nayar setting off a fresh storm at the Mumbai Indians camp in what has been a forgetful Indian Premier League season, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore cleared the air about the deleted viral video on Tuesday. Not long ago, KKR shared a candid conversation between former Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit and Kolkata assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. However, the video was taken down by KKR after it went viral on social media. Rohit's longtime friend, Nayar, has played 3 One Day Internationals and 60 matches in the IPL(AFP-KKR)

Rohit, who made way for Hardik Pandya to become the captain of the Mumbai Paltan for IPL 2024, appeared to have discussed the changes in his franchise. The veteran Indian opener told Nayar that Mumbai is his home and that he built a temple there. Nicknamed Hitman, the India skipper masterminded all five IPL title triumphs of the Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. After MI made it to the playoffs last season, Rohit was replaced by Hardik as the leader of the franchise for IPL 2024. In his first season as captain for the record-time winners, Hardik's MI became the first side to bow out of the playoff race this season.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for private dinner after public outburst; photos go viral

KKR CEO Venky Mysore breaks silence

Speaking to RevSportz ahead of the IPL 2024 playoffs, KKR CEO Mysore opted to break his silence about the interaction between Rohit and Nayar. "I didn't even know about it, I think it's just a storm in a teacup. They have been good friends since god knows how long and someone has done something there just to create some mischief. I talked to both of them, they were talking about something else. Some people just have too much time on their hands," he said.

What's next for Rohit and Nayar

Rohit's longtime friend, Nayar, has played 3 One Day Internationals and 60 matches in the IPL. The KKR assistant coach has plied his trade with Mumbai, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Pune Warriors, and Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich league. While Nayar-coached KKR side became the first team to enter the last four of the IPL 2024, Rohit-starrer Mumbai Indians are placed ninth with eight points from 13 games. Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Rohit-starrer MI side is set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their final home game on Friday.