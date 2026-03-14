KKR told not to repeat old mistakes, otherwise ‘they will keep struggling’: ‘There is no consistency from them’

Former India skipper Anil Kumble didn't hold back in criticising Kolkata Knight Riders over the years, despite the team winning three IPL titles. After their triumphs in 2012 and 2014, the side endured a long wait before finally returning to the top a decade later in 2024. However, the momentum did not last. Soon after the title win, the management made a few surprising calls by parting ways with captain Shreyas Iyer and explosive opener Phil Salt, decisions that raised plenty of eyebrows. Eventually, KKR had to turn to veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane for leadership, even though he had only been picked in the accelerated round and was not part of the original captaincy plan. Their approach at the auction failed to deliver the desired results, and the team struggled through the season as they didn't even qualify for the playoffs. KKR will be under pressure in IPL 2026 after failing to qualify for playoffs last season. (REUTERS)

Weighing in on the debate around KKR’s squad decisions, former India captain Kumble questioned the franchise’s call to part ways with key figures after their title win. He felt letting go of skipper Shreyas and opener Salt disrupted the team’s stability, leaving them without a proven leader.

“Two years ago, KKR won the IPL and lifted their third trophy, Two important cogs in that wheel were Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt. Both played crucial roles in helping them win. But KKR let both of them go. There is no consistency from them in terms of player retention. KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave. That has left them without an IPL-winning Captain," Kumble said while speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Out of the Park’.

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“Ajinkya Rahane has not lifted the IPL title” Continuing his assessment, Kumble also spoke about the leadership situation at KKR. While acknowledging the experience of Rahane, the spin great stressed that having a captain who has already lifted the Indian Premier League trophy provides a significant edge, something he believes KKR lost after letting their title-winning skipper go.

"Yes, Ajinkya Rahane is an experienced campaigner. He has led Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. But he has not lifted the IPL title as Captain. Having a skipper who has won the trophy gives you an advantage. KKR let go of that advantage. They need to learn how to keep hold of their key players. Otherwise, they will keep struggling and cannot be considered favourites to win the trophy," he added.