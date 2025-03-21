KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2025 match live on TV and online

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their title defence when they take the field against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, March 22. Both the teams have a new captain from the previous season and it'll be interesting to see how they go about proceedings. IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Here are all the streaming details for the tournament opener(PTI)

Three-time champions KKR will be led by experienced campaigner Ajinkya Rahane, while RCB will be captained by Rajat Patidar. Rahane and Patidar had squared off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final when Mumbai squared off against Madhya Pradesh. Patidar did captain Madhya Pradesh. However, Mumbai was led by Shreyas Iyer.

Virat Kohli, who has retired from T20Is, will have a lot of eyeballs on him as fans cannot wait to see the maverick superstar in the shortest format of the game. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell will be the men in focus for KKR.

KKR and RCB have played 34 matches head-to-head, with the former winning on 20 occasions. In the last five matches, KKR have had the rub of the green as they have won four times. RCB last defeated KKR in the IPL 2022 season when they chased down 129 with three wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

Squads:

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya.

RCB: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Here are all the streaming details for KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025:

When will KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, March 22. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Which channels will broadcast KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match be available?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.