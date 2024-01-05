KL Rahul's honest reaction after being part of shortest Test in cricket history at Cape Town: 'No one can understand...'

India secured a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second and final Test in Cape Town, levelling the two-match series in a swift conclusion on Thursday. After losing the initial Test in Centurion, India orchestrated a notable turnaround; fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah starred with remarkable figures of 6/61, restricting South Africa to 176 after the hosts were incredibly dismissed for just 55 in the first innings. The target of 79 was comfortably achieved in the second session, led by skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, both finishing unbeaten on 17 and 4, respectively. Notably, this Test became the shortest ever in terms of overs bowled, surpassing a record set back in 1932 involving Australia and South Africa at the MCG. Indian batsman KL Rahul in action during the second test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa(AP)

India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul spoke in detail about the Test, stating that the players were also surprised to be a part of such a Test.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Obviously, it's a matter of great happiness that we have won for the first time in Cape Town. This is my third series and every time we come here, we were always in the game, but we ended up losing the Test match when we didn't bat well in a session. So really happy that we could get this win and very special. In terms of emotions, honestly, no one can understand. It seems like the toss happened just now and the match was over,” said Rahul.

It was frequently asserted that India was ill-prepared for the two-Test series against South Africa. After India's innings defeat in Centurion, the team, led by Rohit Sharma, faced significant scrutiny, with suggestions that the intra-squad matches were not proving effective for the side. Despite the criticism, Rahul refuted such claims, asserting that the team was well-prepared for the Centurion Test.

“A little planning and a little change in the attitude. We can't say we weren't ready in the last Test match. We were ready but it happens at times in Test matches, that the opposition really blasts you out of the Test match. We are not used to it. In the last four to five years, we have been a team that's really competed. We won series outside of India. So weren't ready for that. It was a huge hit for us. It speaks volumes of how much we enjoy playing Test cricket, how much we value playing for our country, and how much Test victories outside of India mean to us,” Rahul added.