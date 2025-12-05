KL Rahul's versatility comes into focus, Steyn says, ‘he would go on to get hundreds’: ‘Those positions are for others’

KL Rahul has embraced the captaincy role with both composure and authority, delivering back-to-back half-centuries from the lower middle order against South Africa. With no established finisher available, the stand-in skipper stepped into that responsibility, absorbing pressure and producing calm, decisive knocks when India needed stability the most. He has piled up 126 runs across two games, producing knocks of 56 off 60 and a brisk 66 off 43. The two knocks once again underlined his versatility and growing authority in the lower middle order. KL Rahul scored back-to-back half-centuries in the first two ODIs.(AFP)

Proteas bowling great Dale Steyn heaped rich praise on Rahul’s composed finishing, highlighting how seamlessly he has adapted to the lower middle-order and delivered under pressure. The pace veteran said Rahul’s game awareness and versatility make him capable of scoring big in any position.

"He just knows how to do it. Again, if he batted 3 or if he opened the batting, I am pretty certain he would also go on to get the hundreds because of the lack of deliveries faced. But those positions are for other players, and he knows what his role is within this team. And both games so far, he has played fantastic innings," Steyn said on Star Sports.

Steyn further highlighted the Indian star's game awareness and leadership, praising how the stand-in skipper shaped the innings and managed key phases under pressure.

"A good, handy knock set by the skipper, KL, and he led his team well in the first one, managed to up the ante when he needed to. And again today, there was a period where he went semi-slow with Jadeja. South Africa bowled well in that little transitional period there, and the last over picked up the most expensive over of the innings," he added.

KL Rahul hopes to end unwanted toss streak

India fell short in the second ODI at Raipur, unable to defend a massive 359-run target as the bowlers struggled under pressure and the dew further tilted conditions against the hosts. Heading into the third ODI, KL Rahul will be hoping for a toss break, as India have now lost 20 consecutive tosses, a streak dating back to the 2023 ODI World Cup final.