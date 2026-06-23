Kuldeep trade could tick few boxes for LSG

LUCKNOW: Kuldeep Yadav’s trade from Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants is one of the most intriguing IPL switches in recent seasons, because it brings together proven match-winning quality and a strong regional identity. Kuldeep Yadav during the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings, in New Delhi 2026. (PTI)

For LSG, this is not just a bowling upgrade, but it is also a statement signing that can shape how the franchise is viewed in Uttar Pradesh and across the league. Kuldeep’s IPL numbers show why this transfer matters. He spent five seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders before finding a long-term role at Delhi Capitals, where he produced his best IPL campaign in 2022 with 21 wickets, and he also finished the 2025 season as DC’s leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

Across his Delhi Capitals stint, he took 72 wickets in 65 matches, which underlines both consistency and value in the middle overs. That kind of return from a wrist-spinner is especially valuable in a tournament where control and wicket-taking in the middle phase can decide close games.

In fact, LSG are getting a bowler who can change the rhythm of an innings, not just contain runs. Kuldeep’s wrist spin gives captains flexibility against right-handers and left-handers alike, and his experience in pressure situations should make him a front-line option rather than a supporting spinner.

At his existing fee of around ₹13.5 crore, he also signals that LSG see him as a premium contributor for the next season. If LSG want to go deeper in the tournament, they need bowlers who can create breakthroughs against set batters, and Kuldeep fits that profile.

For sure, Kuldeep’s presence for LSG could influence fan perception of the local franchise in a positive way. Bowlers’ Uttar Pradesh roots give LSG a stronger local connection, which matters in a franchise league where identity and regional pride help build loyalty.

Fans in Lucknow and across UP often respond strongly when a major Indian player from the region is linked to the home franchise, and Kuldeep’s arrival makes LSG feel more rooted in local cricket culture. That can strengthen crowd support, merchandise interest, and emotional attachment, especially if he performs well early in the season.

“Now, it feels local connect for LSG, as for the first time fans in Uttar Pradesh would be cheering for LSG as now they have a local boy in the side in the form of Kuldeep,” said his childhood coach Kapil Pandey on Tuesday soon after IPL announced the completion of a high-profile trade between LSG and DC.

“His club players in Kanpur always support Kuldeep, but it was for DC, but for now he will be playing before his own people in Lucknow,” added Pandey.

Undoubtedly, beyond numbers, Kuldeep offers credibility. A franchise becomes easier to back when it combines star power, performance, and local relevance, and this transfer gives LSG all three. If he delivers a strong season, the move could help shift LSG from being seen mainly as a young, ambitious side to one with a more established cricketing identity. In that sense, Kuldeep’s inclusion is not just a squad change; it could be a branding moment for the franchise.

“LSG can play Kuldeep after the powerplay to exploit batsmen trying to rebuild as his field-setting and variations make him ideal for the 7–15 over window where wickets break partnerships,” said former India cricketer and Ranji Trophy coach Gyanendra Pandey on Tuesday.

“Over the years in this format of the game, Kuldeep has shown the ability to bowl effective short spells at the death with flatter trajectories and boundary-saving variations and he also adds lower-order batting depth and can clear the ropes when needed,” added Pandey.