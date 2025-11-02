Search Search
Sunday, Nov 02, 2025
India cricketer sent back home after getting dropped from 3rd T20I against Australia

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 02, 2025 08:34 pm IST

The India bowler was part of the opening two T20Is against Australia, but was dropped from the playing XI for the third match on Sunday

The Indian team management on Sunday requested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the T20I squad currently touring Australia. Kuldeep was part of the opening two games in the five-match series, but was dropped from the playing XI for the third T20I on Sunday in Hobart.

Indian players celebrate victory in the third Twenty20 cricket international match between Australia and India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart(AFP)
Indian players celebrate victory in the third Twenty20 cricket international match between Australia and India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart(AFP)

Kuldeep had travelled with the Indian team for the entire white-ball tour of Australia, which included the three-match ODI series last month. However, despite his credentials in the 50-over format, management could only fit him into the playing XI for the final game in Sydney, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played their last international game on Australian soil. He picked up just one wicket in that game.

Unlike the ODIs, he earned a spot in the playing XI for the opening two T20Is. Although the first game was washed out, he took two wickets in the second game in Melbourne. However, he was dropped for the Hobart game to make way for Washington Sundar, who scored an unbeaten 49 to help India level the series 1-1.

Kuldeep has been released from the T20I team as the management wants him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The opening game of the red-ball series, which marked the return of Rishabh Pant to competitive action for the first time in three months, ended on Sunday with the home team scripting a win. The second four-day match will begin on November 6.

The BCCI release stated that the team management made the decision "to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa."

Kuldeep hence will join the likes of several Test regulars who are also part of the India A squad, which includes KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Devdutt Padikkal.

Follow Us On