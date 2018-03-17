Kusal Perera credits Mahmudullah’s experience for Bangladesh win vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka was reeling at 53/5 after 10 overs when Kusal Perera (61) and Thisara Perera (58) stitched a 97-run stand for the sixth wicket to help Sri Lanka recover to 159/7. However, a blazing 18-ball 43 from Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh pull off a two-wicket win to enter the final of the Nidahas Trophy at the R Premadasa stadium on Friday. (Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy, Colombo, Highlights)

Speaking in the post-match press conference, a visibly disappointed Kusal Perera praised Mahmudullah’s effort. “He’s a very experienced batsman. He knows what the situation is. He kept rotating the strike and took some calculated risks at the right times. He used his experience and that’s the main thing,” Kusal said.

However, the match was soured by a last-over fracas which saw Bangladesh’s substitute players get into a verbal joust with Thisara Perera and it also involved Shakib Al Hasan furiously asking his players to come off after the umpire had not signaled a no-ball for bowling two bouncers.

When asked about his take in the whole incident, Kusal replied, “I think the head umpire, he didn’t call the first bouncer. So that’s a legal delivery. I didn’t see the umpire calling one bouncer, that’s up to them.”

160 a good score

The Perera duo of Kusal and Thisara helped Sri Lanka recover from their horror start. The left-hander said the wicket was slow and assisting spin, which made the total pretty good.

“In the first few overs, they bowled really well and we lost a couple of wickets. But Thisara and I batted a few overs and we recovered really well. I think this wicket was turning a bit and on the slow side, and we felt 160 was a good score but they chased well,” Kusal Perera said.

With three fifties in four games, the Nidahas Trophy 2018 was a wonderful tournament individually for Kusal Perera but he regrets not been part of the final, which will take place on Sunday between India and Bangladesh.

“In the tournament I did really well, but obviously I would like to be in the winning team whether I’m performing or not,” Kusal Perera rued.