Lahore to host India vs Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy, but subject to approval from Indian government: Report

India and Pakistan battled in a low-scoring thriller at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, where the Men in Blue held their nerves to secure a narrow six-run win in their T20 World Cup group-stage match. Given Pakistan's disappointing start to their World Cup campaign, it is highly unlikely that the two arch-rivals will face each other again in the knockouts, but ardent followers of the sport will get the chance to catch their next meeting in about eight months, when India will take on Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Lahore. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma walk into the field before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium(PTI)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the draft schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy has been submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC). India and Pakistan are slated to meet in the final league game of the eight-team tournament, which will likely be played between February 19 and March 19.

The report further added that Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi have been identified as the three venues for the 15-match competition, with the former slated to host the blockbuster game between India and Pakistan. However, the Indian team's travel to Pakistan is subject to clearance from the government. The Men in Blue have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup owing to the political tension between the two countries, although India has hosted their neighbours in ICC events, as recently as the ODI World Cup last year.

If the Indian government does not give a clearance, ICC might think about adapting a hybrid model which was witnessed in the 2023 Asia Cup with Pakistan hosting few matches, none of which included India's fixture, while the remainder of the games were staged in Sri Lanka.

The report also mentioned that Karachi will be hosting the opening game on February 19 and will share a semifinal game each with Rawalpindi, while the final will be held in Lahore, which has also been booked for all India matches, including a semifinal match, if they proceed.