Lalit Modi reveals reward behind Yuvraj Singh’s 6-sixes where iconic knock crowned with luxury wheels: ‘He looks at me…’

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi revisited a cherished chapter from the 2007 T20 World Cup, when Yuvraj Singh etched his name in cricketing history by smashing six consecutive sixes off Stuart Broad. Modi shared his recollection of the historic moment, which remains one of the most unforgettable highlights in India’s T20 journey. Yuvraj smashed the English paceman all over the ground by hitting 6-sixes in an over, which lit up the inaugural T20 WC. Lalit Modi reveals reward behind Yuvraj Singh’s 6-sixes.(X Image)

India embarked on the South Africa tour with a youthful squad under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, featuring impact players like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Despite their limited exposure to the T20 format and being tagged as underdogs, the team defied all odds and went on to create history by winning the title.

Yuvraj, known for his free-flowing strokes, played a massive role in India's triumph. His knock against England was the highlight of the tournament, and Broad faced the wrath of it.

Modi revealed that before the start of the tournament, he visited the Indian dressing room and announced a special reward — a Porsche car for any player who managed to hit six sixes in an over.

“Before the 2007 T20 World Cup, I told everyone that whoever would hit six sixes or take 6 wickets in an over would receive a Porsche," Modi said while speaking to Clarke on the Beyond23 Podcast.

“Yuvraj Singh comes running to me”

Yuvraj was the only player to complete the astonishing task in a must-win clash against England. Modi revealed that after hitting the sixth six, the left-handed batter straightaway ran to him and asked for his Porsche.

“Yuvraj, looks at me on the boundary…he raises the bat and he comes running to me, ‘I want my Porsche’, I said, give me the bat," Modi said.

The former IPL chairman fulfilled his promise and gifted the star player the luxury car, and in return requested the bat used for the six-sixes — a prized piece he still treasures in his collection.

Yuvraj amassed 148 runs in six outings at the 2007 T20 World Cup, striking at an impressive 194.74 with an average of 29.60. Apart from the unforgettable 58 off just 16 balls against England, which included six consecutive sixes, he also scored a blistering 70 off 30 in the semifinal against Australia.