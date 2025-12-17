'Leadership shouldn't guarantee selection': BCCI hit with T20 World Cup ultimatum over Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

Since November 2024, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has scored just 239 runs in 21 innings at an average of just over 13 and a strike rate of 120.10 in T20Is. He has yet to score a fifty in the format during the period, where only two of his innings lasted beyond 20 balls. Shubman Gill, who was brought back to T20Is at the start of the Asia Cup and was reinstated as the vice-captain, scored only 291 runs in 15 innings at 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26. He, too, has yet to score a fifty, although he has two 45-plus scores in the format during the period. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav returns to pavilion after his dismissal during the third T20I match against South Africa(PTI)

The dwindling returns from India's T20I leaders have sparked a major concern with the team having just five more matches - two against South Africa and five against New Zealand - before the T20 World Cup campaign kicks off. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary also shared his concern in an interaction with RevSportz, as he sent an ultimatum to the BCCI selection committee.

Tiwary did praise Suryakumar's captaincy in T20I cricket and admitted that his poor form has not affected his leadership. "I do not think it is affecting his captaincy. From what is visible, his leadership is excellent. He interacts well with players, stays calm, and makes composed decisions. However, batting is important because if you are not contributing with the bat, it can affect your confidence when leading and motivating the team."

However, the former India batter said that Suryakumar needs to reassess his technique and mindset, as rushing shots early is hurting his game.

"Yes, it is concerning. He is a terrific player and one of India’s most talented cricketers. However, he needs to analyse what is going wrong—mentally, technically, and in his game plan. From (my) observation, it seems he is rushing too much and playing unnecessary shots early in his innings. If he settles for even 10 balls, with proper cricket shots, he has the ability to accelerate later," he added.

Amid Suryakumar and Gill’s poor form, Tiwary told selectors that only performance should decide their selection for the World Cup, not reputation.

"Leadership should not guarantee selection. Performance should. If India wants to win the World Cup, decisions must be fair, bold, and based on contribution, not reputation or future planning alone."

Tiwary also felt there was no need to bring Gill back into the T20I setup, given the in-form Sanju Samson, but said BCCI’s broader leadership plan with the 25-year-old at the centre prompted the move.

"In my opinion, it was not required at this point. India already had a proven opener in Sanju Samson, who performed well in South Africa and Bangladesh, scoring back-to-back centuries in T20 cricket. It appears he (Shubman) was brought in as part of a long-term plan to make him an all-format captain. If Gill starts scoring consistently and Suryakumar does not, the captaincy could eventually move to Gill. However, before leadership responsibilities, he must perform with the bat," he said.