‘Let’s see where his cricket goes:’ Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma’s Test future

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:07 IST

There is no doubt that Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive limited-overs batsmen, especially given the kind of 2019 he had. Rohit emerged as the highest ODI run-scorer last with 1490 runs, including five centuries at the 2019 World Cup alone. However, when it comes to Test cricket, Rohit hasn’t lit up the format like he has done in ODIs and T20Is, and even though he’s off to a great start in his second-coming as an opener, sterner tests await with India scheduled to tour Australia later this year.

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit’s former India teammate acknowledged Rohit’s tremendous credentials as a white-ball batsman, but is eager to see how the batsman fares in Tests. Irfan Pathan believes Rohit can create a Virender-Sehwag like impact for India at the top in Tests, but Gambhir wants to wait and watch how his career pans out from this point onward.

“He is a fabulous white-ball cricketer, probably a better record than any one of us including Virender Sehwag. But Test cricket is a completely different ball game,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

“Yes, I could see the brilliance of it but let’s see where his cricket goes because Virender Sehwag has got two triple-hundreds. So, I hope Rohit Sharma can be as successful as Virender Sehwag in Test cricket.”

In May, Rohit was nominated by the BCCI as its candidate for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. The period of consideration is between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019. In this while, Rohit has had a stellar run, becoming the first T20I cricketer to score four centuries and hold the record for the most 150-plus scores in ODIs – 8. Besides, since the beginning of 2017, Rohit has the most number of ODI centuries – 18. With 28 hundreds, Rohit is ranked fourth in the list of all-time leading ODI centurions.

Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit surpassed MS Dhoni to hit the maximum number of sixes in international matches on Indian soil. Later in the year, being assigned the responsibility of opening the batting in Tests, Rohit became the only player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.