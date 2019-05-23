Lok Sabha election results 2019: ‘Thanks a lot Bhajji paa’ - Gambhir replies to Harbhajan’s congratulatory message

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir sent a heart-warming reply to his former teammate Harbhajan Singh after the latter congratulated him for his emphatic performance in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Gambhir was leading in East Delhi against Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi by a huge margin and that is when Harbhajan wrote: “Congratulations my brother for your win @GautamGambhir more power to you @BJP4India.” The former India opener eventually went on to win on his election debut.((Complete coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019))

Congratulations my brother for your win @GautamGambhir 👍🤛 💪 more power to you @BJP4India — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2019

Gambhir took note of this message from Harbhajan and he replied: “Thanks a lot Bhajji paa. Ur wishes mean a lot to me. Just hoping to make a difference to as many lives as possible. Saw a glimpse of you in @IPL, the turn, the bounce everything is there Phaji. Lagta hai picture abhi baaki hai.”

Thanks a lot Bhajji paa. Ur wishes mean a lot to me. Just hoping to make a difference to as many lives as possible. Saw a glimpse of you in @IPL, the turn, the bounce everything is there Phaji. लगता है picture अभी बाक़ी है। — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 23, 2019

Gambhir was referring to Harbhajan’s good performance for Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). The off-spinner scalped 16 wickets in 11 matches and played a pivotal role in CSK reaching the final, where they lost to Mumbai Indians by a solitary run.

Gambhir was also congratulated by other current and former India cricketers.

Many Congratulations @GautamGambhir on your victory. Wish you well always. May you serve people well. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 23, 2019

Congratulations @GautamGambhir Gauti Bhai, what a knock! You have done it again, but this time off the field. Here's to the perfect start to the new innings. 🏏 — ShiQhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 23, 2019

.@GautamGambhir, I wish you a glorious and successful career in this new innings of governance.@ECISVEEP#ElectionResults2019 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 23, 2019

Congratulations to the man with golden heart and truly a gentleman jo be bolo cum hai @GautamGambhir Paaji chak do phate like u do always 👏👏❤️😊🙏 @BJP4India respect ✊ — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) May 23, 2019

India has voted and voted right !!! Congratulations PM sir @narendramodi !!! And offcourse @GautamGambhir !!! #AbkiBaarPhirModiSarkar — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 23, 2019

First Published: May 23, 2019 17:48 IST