Lok Sabha election results 2019: ‘Thanks a lot Bhajji paa’ - Gambhir replies to Harbhajan’s congratulatory message

Cricketer-turned-BJP leader Gambhir is leading in East Delhi against Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi by a huge margin.

cricket Updated: May 24, 2019 08:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) East Delhi candidate for Lok sabha elections Gautam Gambhir(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir sent a heart-warming reply to his former teammate Harbhajan Singh after the latter congratulated him for his emphatic performance in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Gambhir was leading in East Delhi against Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi by a huge margin and that is when Harbhajan wrote: “Congratulations my brother for your win @GautamGambhir more power to you @BJP4India.” The former India opener eventually went on to win on his election debut.((Complete coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019))

Gambhir took note of this message from Harbhajan and he replied: “Thanks a lot Bhajji paa. Ur wishes mean a lot to me. Just hoping to make a difference to as many lives as possible. Saw a glimpse of you in @IPL, the turn, the bounce everything is there Phaji. Lagta hai picture abhi baaki hai.”

Gambhir was referring to Harbhajan’s good performance for Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). The off-spinner scalped 16 wickets in 11 matches and played a pivotal role in CSK reaching the final, where they lost to Mumbai Indians by a solitary run.

Gambhir was also congratulated by other current and former India cricketers.

First Published: May 23, 2019 17:48 IST

