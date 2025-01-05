'Main janta hu kaun bhaaga tha': Harbhajan sparks controversy, reveals 'dirty game' after Rohit Sharma accused of 'leak'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has sharply rebuked a fan for accusing Rohit Sharma of leaking sensitive dressing room information, calling it a "dirty game" aimed at defaming an "honest man." The controversy surfaced after a report by The Indian Express revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir had severely reprimanded the team following India's heavy 184-run defeat in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma (R) didn't play in the fifth and final Test in Sydney(File/AP)

The fan on social media made the claim that Rohit had "leaked information with salt and pepper', accusing the Indian captain of spreading a ‘fake narrative’ against the head coach and his fellow teammates.

Harbhajan, known for his no-nonsense approach, quickly hit back at the accusation, demanding the source of the leak. He questioned the fan's claim and suggested they were being paid to spread such misinformation.

"You seem like getting the information from dressing room. Who is your source? Shall I say it? I know who’s playing this dirty game by paying u guys to tweet about an honest man," Harbhajan wrote in a scathing reply.

In another tweet, Harbhajan posted a rather controversial response to another fan, who wrote that leaders don't ‘run away mid-way’.

“Main jaanta hu kaun bhaaga tha. Yaad dilau? Kaaran bhi bataaunga, rongte khade ho jaayenge (I know who ran away. Should I remind you? I can tell you the reason too, you’d get goosebumps),” wrote Harbhajan.

Rohit on his absence

Following the growing noise surrounding off-field issues, Rohit Sharma, who did not play in the Sydney Test, addressed the controversy during Day 2 of the Test. Speaking on Saturday to the official broadcasters, he downplayed his absence, emphasizing that the players were unaffected by such distractions.

"It doesn’t affect us because the players here are made of steel. We have tried our best to make players like this. See, we can’t control certain things, and we don’t want to fret about those things. We don’t want to waste time on it," Rohit stated.

Rohit, who has been struggling with form, did not feature in the Sydney Test and was replaced by Shubman Gill. The decision to step aside came after a difficult run of matches in which he scored just 31 runs across three Tests at an average of 6.20, with a top score of 10.