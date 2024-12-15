Major injury scare for India as Mohammed Siraj holds knee after pulling up in bowling stride, walks off field at Gabba

Mohammed Siraj pulled up in his bowling stride and left the field after feeling discomfort in his left knee or hamstring on Day 2 of the Gabba Test against Australia. After bowling two deliveries in the 37th over, Siraj was seen holding his left knee or hamstring and he tried to stretch it out, but in the end, the physio had to be called in. After interacting with the support staff member for a brief period, Siraj decided to walk off the field. India's Mohammed Siraj, left, walks off the field after an injury during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia. (AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher)(AP)

When this incident happened, Siraj was in the middle of a lengthy spell and he was bowling his seventh over in a row.

The Indian pacer however made his way just minutes before the end of the first session on Day 2 of the crucial third Test.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar who was on commentary for Star Sports at that time, said Siraj pulling up could be because of him being in the middle of a lengthy spell. He also cited the hot and humid conditions in Brisbane.

On the other hand, Matthew Hayden noted that Siraj's speeds were down the entire day. The former Australian opening batter made his point when he advocated for India to bowl short balls to Travis Head.

Siraj might not have taken a single wicket in the Gabba Test so far, however, he has bowled probing lines and lengths, testing the Australian batters. His mind games with Marnus Labuschagne in the 33rd over did eventually pay dividends for India as the visitors got the better of the right-handed batter in the very next over.

After delivering the second ball in the 33rd over, Siraj walked right up to Labuschagne at the non-striker's end and he flipped the bails over. However, as soon as Siraj left, Labuschagne flipped them back over.

Siraj gets booed by Brisbane crowd

The bad blood has spilled over from Adelaide to Brisbane as loud boos have been ringing in at the Gabba whenever Siraj comes onto bowl, runs after to chase the ball, or basically, anything he does.

Mohammed Siraj was involved in a heated exchange with Adelaide hero Travis Head in the second Test and this altercation was not taken too kindly by the Australian crowd. Siraj was booed in Adelaide and the reception is now continuing in Brisbane.

The Indian pacer was even docked 20 per cent of his match fees for his spat with Head.

Speaking of the Gabba Test, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. On Day 1, only 13.2 overs were possible as rain played spoilsport. On Day 2, Jasprit Bumrah started proceedings really well for India by dismissing Australia openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney.