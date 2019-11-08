e-paper
Mamata Banerjee and Sheikh Hasina to ring Eden Bell jointly to start India’s first Day-Night Test

Both will be seen at the bell ringing ceremony to start off the first day's proceedings, Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya told reporters here at Eden Gardens.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Eden Garden is seen shrouded in smog during preparations.
Eden Garden is seen shrouded in smog during preparations.(PTI)
         

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start India’s first ever Day-Night Test from November 22-26.

Both will be seen at the bell ringing ceremony to start off the first day’s proceedings, Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya told reporters here at Eden Gardens.

India and Bangladesh will be playing their first ever pink ball Test at the Eden and Hasina will be among a starry gathering which will also include West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

READ: Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed

The CAB will also felicitate a galaxy of Indian sports stars including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.

Specially designed mementos will be given to the dignitaries while they will also make round of the stadium aboard golf carts, Avishek said.

The CAB will also felicitate the team members of Bangladesh-India first ever Test in 2000, a game where Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, made his debut as Test captain.

