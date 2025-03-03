Marizanne Kapp eyes an Indian double

Lucknow: Marizanne Kapp is chasing two goals this year. As a key player for Delhi Capitals, she’s determined to secure the Women’s Premier League title while also eyeing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup success with South Africa, in the tournament to be played in India later this year. Delhi Capitals' bowler Marizanne Kapp. (PTI)

At 35, Kapp is one of the most durable and experienced international cricketers in the women’s game. Her extensive experience of Indian conditions —19 ODIs, 8 T20Is, two Tests and 22 WPL matches — has honed her effectiveness on these pitches. In the current WPL season, she’s contributed 59 runs and claimed 6 wickets across six matches.

“I would love to win a World Cup. That’s the number one goal and dream. And winning the WPL, I feel like we’ve been such a good side for the last three years, so it would be amazing to win,” Kapp told HT.

“At the end of the day, ultimately my biggest goal is to perform for my team, whether it’s with the bat, ball or in the field.”

Kapp, who considers herself a “rhythm player”, arrived at Delhi Capitals two weeks earlier – WPL began on February 14 – and trained alongside domestic players to get into game mode. However, due to an injury that meant a week’s bed rest set her back. And even for the best and most experienced, doubts and jitters are hard to shrug off sometimes.

“I was a little bit nervous in my first few games. The ball wasn’t coming out nicely. I wasn’t feeling confident, but now it feels like I’m slowly getting my rhythm back. Now I am starting to feel more comfortable in my skill and the job I must do for my team.”

Kapp credits her exceptional fitness to a strong baseline she developed in childhood by playing multiple sports, including netball and athletics. Yet she acknowledges the toll the demanding schedule takes.

“It’s been tough, because I’ve just been playing so much cricket back-to-back without a proper off-season in a very long time. These last couple of years it’s literally just been about maintenance and managing small niggles so I can continue to play.

“It’s not only physically demanding, but mentally challenging too. You have to stay switched on constantly. It’s been tough, but I’ve been doing it for so many years. I love the challenge.”

The allrounder added: “I absolutely hate it if I don’t perform or contribute — I’d rather not play than be average. I want to try and win every single game and perform every single time.”

Following WPL, Kapp will attend a Cricket South Africa strength and conditioning camp. Additionally, the WPL season should prove beneficial for her World Cup preparation. South Africa, like India, are still chasing a first ODI World Cup victory. The tournament, which began in 1973, has been won only by two nations – Australia (8 wins) and England (4).

“I’ve always loved playing in the subcontinent. My ball swings a lot here, and I enjoy batting, especially in 50-over cricket. Having played here in this tournament for three years and toured regularly, it’s going to be a massive boost knowing the conditions and what to expect.”

With DC having already qualified for the playoffs – for the third consecutive season -- with five wins from seven matches, Kapp understands the heightened expectations. “It is a massive achievement to have reached the final in the first two WPLs. But just reaching the final is not good enough anymore,” she said.

“I feel like the path to the final was tougher than previous years. And we are really going to have to step up this time.”