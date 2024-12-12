Hayden lays out plan for Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj to topple AUS batters in Brisbane: ‘Rely on hovering…’

Legendary Australia batter Matthew Hayden has shared important advice for Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and other Indian pacers to get the desired results on the bouncy Brisbane track. The loss in Adelaide has put the visitors in a position of bother about their plans, and they might be forced to make some big changes to their approach and play XI. The Indian batters failed to cross the 200-run mark in both innings of the Adelaide Test, while the bowlers also loosened their grip over the game during the crucial juncture when Travis Head arrived to bat and took them for cleaners. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be key for India to bounce back in the series.(AFP)

Hayden offered advice to the Indian team, suggesting a strategy to transform their bowling approach after an underwhelming show in Adelaide and advised the visitors to shower the fourth-fifth stump line.

"India, when they do get a chance to bowl, they need to rely on hovering in that fourth, fifth stump line a bit more. And most importantly, they need to use their bounce," Hayden told Star Sports.

The Aussie legend suggested that playing with the red ball once again would be familiar to the Indian bowlers who did a great job on the Perth track.

"It's a key arsenal as part of a fast bowling unit in Brisbane. The red ball will definitely be more familiar in terms of Test match cricket. Australia have the running with the pink ball, they won so much with it," he added.

‘India must bat better, they must bat for time’: Hayden

The star-studded Indian batting line-up has failed to cross the 200-run mark in the last three of the four innings, and Hayden suggested that they should put more time on the crease. He also said that they must be chasing 350 runs or more and bat first, even when conditions are challenging.

"India must bat better, they must bat for time. They must bat a day of Test match cricket. Under a day, unacceptable. Has to be in that 350 zone. India should bat first even if there are challenging conditions," Hayden said.

Meanwhile, the veteran opener further said that with the iconic 2021 Gabba win at the back of their mind, India will be high on confidence to bounce back in the series.

"Brisbane, different ball game! It's a home game, but it's actually a very good game for India as well because they've got memories of the last time they encountered Australia in the BGT," he concluded.