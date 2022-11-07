'They're not going to get rid of us': Hayden sends huge warning to IND, ENG and NZ as Pakistan enter WC semis - Watch

Celebrating the success of the Green Army on Sunday, legendary Australian cricketer and mentor Matthew Hayden delivered a passionate speech after Pakistan defied the odds to enter the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup. Babar Azam-led Pakistan managed to revive their T20 World Cup campaign after South Africa suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the Netherlands in their final Super 12 fixture of the showpiece event.

The former world champions have joined Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after outclassing Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final of the elite tournament at the Adelaide Oval. Giving Babar and Co. a pep talk following their late revival at the grandest stages of them all, Hayden fired a massive warning to title contenders India, New Zealand and England.

“There was that kind of thinking that potentially it was going to be a different result but the moment that Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, they become a real threat. There will be no one in this world, in this competition that would want to face us right now, not one. They thought that they got rid of us. Now, they're not going to get rid of us,” Hayden said in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket on Sunday.

🗣️ Encouraging words from 🇵🇰 team mentor Matthew Hayden following the win over Bangladesh that sealed our spot in the semi-finals 🔊#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OgolOwGfGs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 6, 2022

Babar-led Pakistan upstaged Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the low-scoring encounter to punch their semi-final tickets at the T20 World Cup. The Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer side will meet Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Pakistan’s arch-rivals India are set to take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

“If not for Dutch, perhaps, well not perhaps, we're not here. Now we're here and it's powerful because no one wants to see us here and that's the element of surprise that we have got advantage of,” Hayden added.

