MI vs KXIP: Rohit Sharma on verge of joining Virat Kohli, David Warner in IPL elite list

Rohit Sharma has been a top performer for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian cricket team opener is on the verge of adding another milestone to his name as his team take on Kings XI Punjab.

Rohit is just five fours away from completing 400 boundaries in the IPL and if he can achieve that feat, he will become the seventh batsman ever to do so. The other cricketers who have achieved this milestone are Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, David Warner and Robin Uthappa.

When it comes to number of sixes, Rohit is currently fifth in the list with 186 maximums to his name.

However, Rohit’s participation in the match against KXIP depends on how quickly he can recover from the injury he suffered in team practice. After a long hit in the nets, the MI skipper was working out in the outfield when he was seen collapsing to the ground, clutching his right thigh.

Grimacing in pain, Rohit lay prone for quite a while as he was surrounded by members of the Mumbai Indians support staff. Helped by team physio Nitin Patel, he picked himself up and hobbled around the boundary rope, making a slow, painful walk to the dressing room. In between, he stopped and took a break, leaning on the electronic hoarding around the boundary for support, raising concerns the injury could be serious.

He then climbed the steps on the side of the visitors’ dressing room that are closer to reach the MI dressing room.

There was no update on the seriousness of the injury, but it looked like a hamstring problem. Depending on whether it is a strain or tear, hamstring injuries can take between two to six weeks to heal. From the Indian team’s point of view, the only consolation is there is enough time for the World Cup to recover.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 13:38 IST