'MI will certainly make Dhoni, CSK...': Ex-India cricketer points out key battle in Chennai vs Mumbai IPL 2023 match

Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians in Match 49 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both sides met earlier in Match 12, where CSK came out on top by seven wickets. Chasing a target of 158 runs, CSK reached 159/3 in 18.1 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*). For MI's bowling department, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya and Piyush Chawla took a wicket each. CSK face MI in their upcoming IPL 2023 match.(IPL)

Initially, MI posted 157/8 in 20 overs, with Ishan Kishan (32) top-scoring for his side. Ravindra Jadeja was in hot bowling form for CSK and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santer and Tushar Deshpande bagged two dismissals each.

Former India cricketer S Badrinath feels that Rohit Sharma's Mumbai could take revenge in the upcoming match due to their firepower. Speaking on Star Sports, he said, "CSK fast bowling attack looks pretty inexperienced and that is a concern. Their bowlers will have to rise up. MS Dhoni has managed well with the resources he has but the firepower of MI will certainly make MSD vary of the visitors. Also, CSK doesn't fire against MI at home. The last time they won against Mumbai at home was way back in 2010 when I was playing with them."

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kaif opined that it could be a quality battle between quality batters and bowlers. "One has better batsmen and the other team has better spinners. It will be very difficult for MI to beat CSK on the day. CSK's spin trio is very strong and in such a situation, Rohit's team will have to make a new strategy to defeat CSK", he said.

CSK will be aiming to cement their position in the playoff race and are currently third in the standings with 11 points in 10 matches. Meanwhile, MI are sixth with 10 points in nine games.

