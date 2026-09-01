Michael Hussey rejects England batting coach role, chooses Cricket Australia consultancy in major pre-Ashes boost
Michael Hussey declines England's Test batting coach role, opting instead for a flexible consultancy with Cricket Australia for the Ashes.
Michael Hussey has turned down the opportunity to join England’s Test setup as batting coach, with the former Australia great instead opting for a flexible consultancy role with Cricket Australia ahead of next year’s Ashes. Hussey had held discussions last month with England’s newly appointed Test head coach Stephen Fleming over becoming part of his backroom staff. The pair share a long professional relationship from Chennai Super Kings, where they worked together across Hussey’s spells as both player and batting coach.
However, as reported by The Guardian, Fleming has been unable to persuade the 51-year-old to take on the full-time England position, with Hussey understood to have preferred an arrangement that allows him to remain involved in franchise cricket and broadcasting. His decision represents a useful addition for Cricket Australia at a time when preparations are already gathering pace for another demanding Test cycle culminating in the Ashes.
Flexibility key to Hussey decision
Hussey is believed to have accepted Cricket Australia’s offer of a part-time consultancy primarily because of the flexibility attached to the role. The arrangement will allow him to fit his work with the national setup around his existing commitments, which include coaching in franchise competitions as well as commentary and punditry duties with Fox Sports in Australia.
Hussey was the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred this year and has also worked extensively with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. His association with Fleming at CSK stretches back 18 years and covered different phases of Hussey’s career, first as a player and later as part of the franchise’s coaching structure. That long-standing relationship had made him a natural candidate as Fleming began shaping his England support staff.
Hussey also has previous experience of working with England. He joined their coaching group on a part-time consultancy basis during the 2022 T20 World Cup, a tournament England went on to win. A permanent role with the Test side, though, would have demanded considerably more time and travel.
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England face a particularly heavy programme, with tours of South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia on the calendar before a home Ashes series next summer. Australia’s own Test schedule is similarly packed, but Hussey’s proposed consultancy will allow him significantly greater control over when he joins the national side. England, meanwhile, are expected to continue considering their options for the batting-coach position.
Fleming will be permitted to pursue another candidate, although the England and Wales Cricket Board could instead retain Marcus Trescothick, who has been filling the role on a caretaker basis during the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. Trescothick is understood to have impressed during that stint, raising the possibility of him remaining permanently with the Test side.
Such a move could lead to a wider reshaping of England’s batting-development structure. If Trescothick stays with the senior Test team, the ECB could look to appoint a new head of batting coaching to oversee its development programmes. England currently lead Pakistan 2-0 in the Test series and are chasing a clean sweep in the final match. Neither Cricket Australia nor the ECB has publicly confirmed Hussey’s decision, with both governing bodies declining to comment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More