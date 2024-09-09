Mitchell Marsh's ‘rivalry' talk hypes up Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘There’s no hatred but…’

Australia star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has hyped up the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India starting November 22. India have managed to stamp their authority over the Aussies in the past decade when it comes to Test series, which includes two historic triumphs Down Under. The two have pushed each other towards excellence in the past decade with Australia holding edge in the ICC events while India being dominant in bilateral series. Mitchell Marsh opened up on the rivalry between India and Australia.(AP)

India have emerged victorious in the last four series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with two series wins each at home and away. Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India became the first Asian team to beat Australia Down Under in 2018-19, and then Ajinkya Rahane inspired them once again in 2020-21 to script history. Meanwhile, Australia triumphed at the big stage in World Test Championship final last year to add another trophy to their cabinet.

It will be the first time since 1991-92 that the two teams take on each other in a five-match Test series in BGT 2024-25.

Marsh suggested that India and Australia's recent domination in international cricket has helped build a rivalry.

“I think it’s just the cricket that’s been played between the two teams. If you look at the history, the recent history, we’ve won stuff, they’ve won stuff. And I think that when it’s back and forth like that, it builds that rivalry within yourselves," Marsh told Star Sports.

Another opportunity to grow the game of cricket

However, Marsh asserted that the players of both teams share a good camaraderie off the field but when they entered the field they just look to get the better of each other which makes it a great rivalry.

"You know there’s great friendships in the Indian team with our team, so there’s no hatred. But it’s a great on field rivalry, both teams want to win. And Australia versus India, it’s another opportunity to grow the game of cricket. Not that cricket needs growing in India, but worldwide. People tune into these big series," he added.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Test--a day match--at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights.