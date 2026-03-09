Mitchell Santner admits the truth after India completely outplay New Zealand to shatter Kiwis’ World Cup dream

Mitchell Santner struck a gracious note after New Zealand’s defeat to India in the T20 World Cup final, admitting his side had been second-best on the night while also underlining the scale of the challenge posed by both the opposition and the occasion. India defeated New Zealand in Ahmedabad to secure their third men’s T20 World Cup title, becoming the first team to retain the trophy and the first host nation to lift it. Mitchell Santner walks during the award ceremony at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final. (AFP)

For Santner, the final was not the moment for excuses. It was instead an opportunity to acknowledge a team that had handled expectation, pressure and the sheer force of a home crowd better than anyone else in the tournament.

Mitchell Santner hails India after final defeat “Proud of the boys to make it this far. Obviously, we had some challenges throughout, but at each stage we put up a good fight. Today, we got outplayed by a great team in front of a great crowd. To see a big sea of blue, obviously India were home favourites,” Santner said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

It was a response that captured both disappointment and perspective. New Zealand had found ways to stay alive through different phases of the tournament, competing hard in the Super Eight and then again in the semi-finals, but the final exposed the gap between a side that tried to stay in the contest and a side that seized the moment completely.

Santner’s words also highlighted the atmosphere in Ahmedabad, where India were backed by a vast partisan crowd. But his most telling point was not about the noise in the stands. It was about pressure.

“Playing a home World Cup comes with a lot of pressure. But yeah, SKY and the boys should be very, very proud. Different guys stood up at different stages. In the Super Eight and semi-finals, we put up a good fight, but tonight we were obviously outplayed,” he added.

That was the heart of his assessment. Santner was not merely praising India for winning a final. He was acknowledging the challenge of carrying the expectations that come with hosting a global tournament and still delivering on the biggest stage.

At the same time, the New Zealand captain made sure his own side’s campaign was not reduced to one difficult night. His repeated emphasis on fight and resilience reflected a team that had earned its place in the final, even if it could not produce one last response.

In defeat, Mitchell Santner offered something rare in high-stakes sport: clarity without bitterness. India had been the better side on the night, the stage had been enormous, and the hosts had risen to the occasion.