Mitchell Santner’s six off Jofra Archer hits security guard on head - WATCH VIDEO

On Day 2 of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England, a security guard on duty was hit on the head from a travelling ball.

cricket Updated: Nov 30, 2019 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England's Sam Curran checks on the condition of a security guard.
England's Sam Curran checks on the condition of a security guard.(AP)
         

The Test cricket has introduced a new rule of concussion substitutes, which allows a team to replace a player in case he gets concussed after getting hit with the ball on the head. But, in a game of cricket, accidents can happen anytime, and anywhere. As it was the case on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England where a security guard on duty was hit on the head from a travelling ball.

New Zealand were eight wickets down for 365, and Mitchell Santner was in the middle, facing the music, and trying to extend his side’s total as much as possible. He slogged a short ball from Jofra Archer towards mid-on. The ball travelled over the boundary ropes, and hit the head of a security guard, before bouncing towards a spectator.

England players and the umpire immediately rushed to check up on the guard, and the play was briefly stopped. The guard, eventually, signalled he was okay, and the play resumed.

The guard was later removed from the duty, and the medical staff applied ice to his head after he left the sidelines, as per a report from Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, England rejected talk their New Zealand series was over when they ended day two on Sunday at 39 for two, but accepted it would need a special performance to turn their fortunes around in Hamilton. New Zealand, meanwhile, ruled out thoughts of playing for a draw as they targeted a clean sweep in the two Test series after a comprehensive innings victory in the first match.

With BJ Watling, the architect of the first Test win, again holding the innings together New Zealand recovered from 191 for five to reach 375 in their first innings in Hamilton with Watling and debutant Daryl Mitchell featuring in a 124-run stand for the sixth wicket.

(With AFP inputs)

