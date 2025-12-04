Mitchell Starc refuses to accept Wasim Akram's record after Ashes magic: ‘He’s a far better bowler than I am'

Mitchell Starc may now stand alone as the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test history, but the Australian quick insists he does not belong in the same conversation as the legendary Wasim Akram. Wasim Akram and Michell Starc

Starc overtook the iconic Pakistani pacer during a commanding spell on day one of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, where his six-wicket haul lifted him to 418 career Test wickets, four clear of Akram’s long-standing tally of 414. Yet despite the milestone, the 35-year-old immediately deflected comparisons with the man widely regarded as the greatest left-arm bowler ever to grace the game.

“Wasim’s still a far better bowler than I am,” Starc told former England captain Michael Vaughan after stumps on Thursday.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s still the pinnacle of left-armers and certainly he’s right up there with the best bowlers to ever play the game. It’s nice to be spoken of up around that, but I’ll just try to keep churning a few out.”

Akram, for his part, lauded Starc for breaking his record.

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined through injury and Nathan Lyon omitted, Starc spearheaded a depleted Australian attack in the day-night contest. He admitted the absence of his usual partners made the occasion feel unusual.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played in an attack without one of the three of them playing,” he said. “So it’s a little bit different in that regard.”

Still, Starc delivered the one spell England struggled to withstand, claiming three wickets in his opening burst before breaking the record with the dismissal of Harry Brook, caught at slip. His dominance continued throughout the day as he remained the only bowler consistently troubling the visitors.

“I get asked all the time, I still don't know. It is what it is. I think it's still like a white ball. Today, it was a soft ball,” Starc said when asked to explain his success with the pink ball.

Starc’s surge caps a remarkable run of form in the series. After ripping England apart with a career-best 7–58 in the first innings in Perth, he has now taken 16 wickets in the Ashes so far, rising to 15th on the all-time Test wicket-taker list. He has already moved past Harbhajan Singh (417) and now has Shaun Pollock (421) and Richard Hadlee (431) within sight.

He is also closing in on the most prolific left-arm bowler in Test history across all types — Sri Lankan great Rangana Herath, whose 433 wickets remain the benchmark Starc may challenge next.