Mitchell Starc wants ‘Worst technology ever, Snicko to be sacked’ after disastrous errors in Ashes

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc launched a scathing attack on Snicko after decision-making technology again dominated discussion during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, labelling it the “worst technology ever” following another controversial sequence on Day 2. Australia's Mitchell Starc(REUTERS)

Snicko has been under intense scrutiny throughout the match, beginning with the major flashpoint on the opening day when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey was given not out on 72 despite England’s strong appeals for caught behind. Although the replay showed a visible spike, it appeared well before the ball passed Carey’s bat, prompting third umpire Chris Gaffaney to rule there was “a clear gap” and no contact. Carey went on to score a match-shaping maiden Ashes century.

The controversy resurfaced on Day 2 with England batter Jamie Smith at the centre of two tight calls in consecutive overs. In the 44th over, Pat Cummins appeared to find Smith’s glove as the ball went to Usman Khawaja at slip. With uncertainty over whether the catch carried, on-field umpire Nitin Menon referred the decision upstairs. Despite the glove visibly moving, Snicko showed no spike and Gaffaney ruled the ball had deflected off Smith’s helmet, giving him not out.

The decision drew an immediate reaction from Starc, whose frustration was picked up on the stump microphone.

“Snicko needs to be sacked. It's the worst technology ever,” Starc said.

Just two overs later, Smith was again involved in a DRS check when he attempted a pull shot off Cummins and was caught behind by Carey. Menon sent the decision upstairs without a review being taken. This time, Snicko showed a spike a frame after the ball passed the bat, and it was deemed sufficient evidence for Smith to be given out — a ruling that only added to confusion over the system’s consistency.

Carey had already acknowledged after Day 1 that he believed he had made contact in his own reprieve, despite the technology failing to confirm it.

“I thought there was a bit of a feather or some sort of noise when it passed the bat. It looked a bit funny on the replay, didn't it, with the noise coming early?” Carey said.

“If I were given out, I think I would have reviewed it - probably not confidently though. It was a nice sound as it passed the bat, yeah.”

The Australia wicketkeeper also made it clear he had no intention of walking.

“Snicko obviously didn't line up, did it? That's just the way cricket goes sometimes, isn't it? You have a bit of luck, and maybe it went my way today.”

BBG Sports, the company that supplies Snicko technology for Tests in Australia, later accepted responsibility for the original error involving Carey. Founder Warren Brennan explained that the wrong audio source had likely been used.

“Given that Alex Carey admitted he had hit the ball in question, the only conclusion that can be drawn from this is that the Snicko operator at the time must have selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing,” Brennan told The Age.

“In light of this, BBG Sports takes full responsibility for the error.”

With multiple decisions across two days hinging on fine margins and inconsistent audio-visual alignment, the Adelaide Test has reignited debate over the reliability of DRS technology — and Starc’s blunt assessment ensured Snicko, rather than the cricket, remained firmly in the spotlight.