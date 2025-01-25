Mohammed Shami in, Nitish Kumar Reddy out; cloud over Abhishek Sharma: India's likely XI vs England for 2nd T20I

Team India, riding high on momentum after a convincing seven-wicket victory in the opening match, will look to double their advantage against England in the second game of the five-match series on Saturday in Chennai. Despite lingering fitness concerns surrounding Mohammed Shami, the hosts appear well-equipped to maintain their dominance. India's Mohammed Shami attends a practice session ahead of their second Twenty20 cricket match against England(AP)

Shami, who was expected to feature in the first game, was sidelined to allow the management to assess his readiness further. His potential inclusion in this match will depend on a last-minute fitness evaluation. In his absence, the Indian bowling attack excelled in Kolkata, with Arshdeep Singh dismantling England with the new ball and Varun Chakaravarthy delivering in the middle overs.

The Chepauk pitch is expected to favor spinners, much like it has in the past. India’s spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi will be key in exploiting the conditions. The home side boasts of quality and variety in a line-up consisting Varun, vice-captain Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi, making them well-prepared for the challenge.

England’s spinners, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone, will need to step up significantly after struggling in Kolkata. With Chepauk’s tricky surface in play, spinners on both sides are expected to have a major say in the outcome.

India’s opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson has been a revelation, providing consistent starts since forming their partnership last year. In the first T20I, Abhishek dominated England with a blistering knock, striking at over 230. However, there are concerns over Abhishek's fitness after it was reported that the left-hander has twisted his ankle during India's training session.

If Abhishek is unavailable for selection, there could be a possibility of captain Suryakumar Yadav promoting himself as an opener, since there is no designated opener in the side. Samson, meanwhile, has three centuries in his last six innings, cementing their status as India’s first-choice openers.

They also offer that rare right-hand-left-hand combination at the top, a dynamic that keeps opposition bowlers on their toes.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will look to regain form, having struggled with just two fifties in his last 11 innings since the T20 World Cup final. Although his performances haven’t hurt India’s winning streak, he will be eager to make a significant impact and lead from the front in Chennai.

If Shami is declared fit, he could replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the XI. England, on the other hand, might bolster their spin department by including young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed and have already added Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith to their squad.

With both teams adjusting to the conditions, a thrilling contest awaits at Chepauk.

India's likely XI

Openers: Abhishek Sharma/Suryakumar Yadav (if Abhishek is unfit), Sanju Samson

Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy

(If Shami remains unfit, he could place Nitish Kumar Reddy)