Mohammed Shami joins Kapil Dev, Jasprit Bumrah in elite Test cricket list

Mohammed Shami’s tally of 790 rating points is currently the third best for an India pace bowler with only Kapil Dev (877) and Jasprit Bumrah (832) having recorded more points.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mohammed Shami (L) celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (unseen).
Mohammed Shami (L) celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (unseen).(PTI)
         

Mohammed Shami was the star performer with the ball for the Indian cricket team as they defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in their first Test encounter in Indore on Saturday. Thanks to his heroics, Shami gained massively in the latest Test rankings and his bowling figures of 3 for 27 and 4 for 31 lifted him eight places to seventh position. Shami’s tally of 790 rating points is currently the third best for an India pace bowler with only Kapil Dev (877) and Jasprit Bumrah (832) having recorded more points.

After India’s victory in Indore, a fan asked South African fast-bowling great Dale Steyn on who according to him is the best pacer in the world right now. Steyn did not hesitate and replied that ‘Shami on current form’ is the best.

Moments after Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav rattled the Bangladesh batsmen and bowled India to a victory, the trio gave a first-hand account of the camaraderie they share even off the field. Ishant, Shami and Umesh gave an insight to how they operate and even did not shy away from banter in a candid interview with presenter Harsha Bhogle.

READ: Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world based on current form

“I am not treated as a senior, we don’t have anything like that. We always enjoy each other’s success, speak with each other and try and share our plans,” said Ishant Sharma.

It was a game where Mohammed Shami (match haul of 7 wickets), Umesh Yadav (4 wickets overall) and Ishant Sharma (3 wickets) scared the hell out of the opposition batsmen.

Ishant, who got only 3 wickets in the match despite beating the bat on numerous occasions and inducing false shots jokingly asked Shami how he manages to pick up wickets so easily.

READ: ‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer

“I’ve been asking him, ‘What are you doing that whenever you hit the pads, it’s out. If someone pulls, it’s caught. We’re tired of just beating the bat’ So tell us Shami, we are tired with just beating the bat! (laughter)

To which Shami replied, “Well... the best thing that is there in my mind is that from the side of the captain and coaches I’ve been given complete freedom,”

Ishant interrupted midway and said, “That way, even we have the freedom!”

(With agency inputs)

