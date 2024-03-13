Mohammed Shami provides update on recovery: "Has been 15 days since my surgery and..."

Premier India pacer Mohammed Shami has provided an update on recovery after surgery to fix an injured ankle. The star paceman has been ruled out of the upcoming season of IPL and the BCCI secretary has also indicated that he will also miss the T20 World Cup in June-July. Mohammed Shami successfully underwent surgery last month

Shami posted a note on a social media platform where he revealed that the stitches had been removed and is looking forward to the next stage of the recovery process.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery process. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey," Shami wrote on 'X' along with three photographs.

Shami last played competitive cricket in the 2023 ODI World Cup where he finished as the highest-wicket taker with 24 scalps. Following the World Cup he missed the South Africa tour and five-match Test series against England.

Shami, who was one of the architects of India's stupendous World Cup campaign, played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn't let it affect his performance.

Recently, he underwent surgery as the BCCI officially ruled him out of the IPL 2024.

"The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," the BCCI stated in a release.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently revealed that the star pacer will likely return to competitive cricket in September during the series against Bangladesh, which means he will be missing the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

"Shami's surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami's return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh," Shah said as quoted on PTI.

Shami was conferred with the Arjuna Award this year, as he has played 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career.

Along with Prasidh Krishna, Shami was on Tuesday rule out of the upcoming Indian Premier League and is also set to miss this year's T20 World Cup.