 Shami provides update on recovery: "Has been 15 days since my surgery and..." | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Mohammed Shami provides update on recovery: "Has been 15 days since my surgery and..."

Mohammed Shami provides update on recovery: "Has been 15 days since my surgery and..."

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 13, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Mohammed Shami posted a note on a social media platform where he revealed that the stitches had been removed.

Premier India pacer Mohammed Shami has provided an update on recovery after surgery to fix an injured ankle. The star paceman has been ruled out of the upcoming season of IPL and the BCCI secretary has also indicated that he will also miss the T20 World Cup in June-July.

Mohammed Shami successfully underwent surgery last month
Mohammed Shami successfully underwent surgery last month

Shami posted a note on a social media platform where he revealed that the stitches had been removed and is looking forward to the next stage of the recovery process.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery process. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey," Shami wrote on 'X' along with three photographs.

Shami last played competitive cricket in the 2023 ODI World Cup where he finished as the highest-wicket taker with 24 scalps. Following the World Cup he missed the South Africa tour and five-match Test series against England.

Also Read | If Virat Kohli of all 'isn't suited for slow wickets' at T20 World Cup, who is?

Shami, who was one of the architects of India's stupendous World Cup campaign, played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn't let it affect his performance.

Recently, he underwent surgery as the BCCI officially ruled him out of the IPL 2024.

"The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," the BCCI stated in a release.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently revealed that the star pacer will likely return to competitive cricket in September during the series against Bangladesh, which means he will be missing the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

"Shami's surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami's return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh," Shah said as quoted on PTI.

Shami was conferred with the Arjuna Award this year, as he has played 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career.

Along with Prasidh Krishna, Shami was on Tuesday rule out of the upcoming Indian Premier League and is also set to miss this year's T20 World Cup.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On