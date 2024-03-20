Mohammed Shami's replacement announced in Gujarat Titans squad; Mumbai Indians pick U19 WC hero as Madushanka out of IPL

The Gujarat Titans finally announced the replacement of star India pacer Mohammed Shami ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, starting on March 22. Shami, who has been out of action ever since the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November last year due to an injury on his right heel, was ruled out of the 17th edition of IPL with the same injury. Injured Mohammed Shami has been replaced in GT's squad for IPL 2024

Shami, GT's leading wicket-taker with 48 scalps in 33 outings, underwent surgery on his injured heel and is currently recovering. It will take time before he starts bowling at full title at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

After a lot of deliberation, GT named Sandeep Warrier as Shami's replacement for IPL 2024. “Gujarat Titans (GT) named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohammed Shami,” said IPL in a release on Wednesday.

“Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac,” the release added.

Warrier, a right-arm pacer from Tamil Nadu, had a good outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic one-dayers) picking up 11 wickets in 5 matches.

GT, the IPL 2022 champions and the runner-ups of the last edition, will miss two of their biggest players - Shami and former captain Hardik Pandya - this season. After Pandya moved to Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill was named as the new captain. This will be Gill's maiden season as the leader of an IPL team.

GT start their campaign against the Mumbai Indians on May 24.

MI replace Madushanka with Maphaka

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, suffered yet another injury setback after Jason Behrendorff was ruled out. Their Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka was also adjudged unfit for the entire edition. He has been replaced by South Africa's Kwena Maphaka, who had a sensational U19 World Cup last month. He was named the Player of the tournament. Both Madhushanka and Maphaka are left-arm seamers.

MI will also miss the services of world no.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav for their tournament opener against GT. Surya is yet to get the clearance from the NCA. He will undergo another fitness assessment on Thursday.