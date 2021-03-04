IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Mohammed Siraj and setting it up—ask Joe Root
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler M Siraj celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman Joe Root, during the first day's play of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler M Siraj celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman Joe Root, during the first day's play of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI)
cricket

Mohammed Siraj and setting it up—ask Joe Root

Mohammed Siraj steamed in with a slippery bowling action highly similar to Mohammad Amir, to pin Joe Root on his backfoot with a full-pitched delivery angling sharply into him. Root was as plumb as plumb gets. He didn’t even review.
READ FULL STORY
By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST

This series hasn’t been kind to fast bowlers. Stuart Broad and James Anderson have bowled together just once. Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t needed for half the series. Ishant Sharma didn’t even get to bowl in the second innings of his 100th Test. It’s just been a monotony of arm balls and off-breaks kicking dust off the pitch, jumping, scooting and snaking through gaps to bamboozle batsmen.

Anderson’s masterful spell of swing on the last day of the first Chennai Test—three wickets in 20 deliveries—was almost an aberration.

Amid all this steamed in Mohammed Siraj, with a slippery bowling action highly similar to Mohammad Amir, to pin Joe Root on his backfoot with a full-pitched delivery angling sharply into him. Root was as plumb as plumb gets. He didn’t even review.

Dismissals like this catch you by surprise on yet another day that belonged to spinners. Not because Siraj isn’t capable of springing one. But because he did it against England’s best batsman in the subcontinent, one with the most assured foot movement. It is only the second time on England’s tour of Sri Lanka and India that Root has been dismissed by a pacer. The England captain erred by playing outside the line of the ball. Maybe he reacted a tad late. That’s what Siraj does to you. The ball had some shine (it was 12 overs old) and Siraj bowled at a good pace, but it was the length and movement off the pitch that undid Root’s well-honed technique.

Also Read | 'Gave me great satisfaction': Siraj reveals how he 'planned' for Root's wicket

Ask Siraj about his brief and he gives a simple two-liner: Ek jaga daalte ja. Pressure banega to wicket milega (Keep hitting one spot. If you build pressure, you will get wickets). Yet it’s not so simple. If Siraj’s precision is a result of toiling in Ranji Trophy and India A matches, his ability to move the ball both ways off the same spot can be put down to the skill of landing the ball on its seam every time. And since it’s Root, there has to be an elaborate set-up. Siraj used the entire 11th over for that, pitching the ball around good length to keep Root on the backfoot; making one delivery leave, asking him to defend the next off his body before finally unleashing a short one. Root went for an unconvincing hook that fetched him a boundary. The trajectory viewer for that over showed three deliveries leaving Root, one going straight, one going down the leg and one aimed at his head. Not one delivery was pitched up.

That was it. After an over of staying back in the crease, Root seemed convinced Siraj would stick to the same length. He didn’t, using the drinks break, and the break in the batsman’s concentration, to cash in.

Also Read | Siraj reveals reason behind Kohli-Stokes heated exchange

First ball after drinks, the 26-year-old bent his back and pitched fuller. This delivery came in sharply. Root looked surprised as Siraj went on a high-five spree. The plan had been executed perfectly. “Maza aaya out kar ke (enjoyed dismissing him),” Siraj said later. It is not every day that you can to hoodwink a batsman of Root’s calibre, that too in a series where pacers have got so little to bowl with, be it pitch or support. On Thursday, pacers were being rotated at one end with spinners. Stamina isn’t a concern here. All Siraj needed to do was quickly find his length.

Achieving that is difficult when you get very few overs. But line and length are Siraj’s strengths, as Rahul Dravid had observed in a Ranji game some time back. “He doesn’t say much. All he told me was to focus on my line and length,” said Siraj of the time Dravid, the India A coach, had picked him for the series against South Africa A in 2018. In the first unofficial Test in Bengaluru, Siraj took his maiden 10-wicket haul. He may have extensively played white-ball cricket, but at heart Siraj is as good a red-ball operator as you can get. Still early in his career, Siraj knows the importance of altering lengths according to conditions. “In Australia you keep it a little short but in India, you pitch it slightly up.” You tend to leak a few runs, but in the long run it pays.

The least economic of all bowlers on Thursday, Siraj didn’t waver despite conceding a few boundaries. Evidence of that was in Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal. Once part of the same IPL franchise (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Siraj had done his homework. “I had seen in videos how he gets out to incoming deliveries,” said Siraj. Bairstow had been bowled or dismissed leg-before by seamers 10 times in the last two years, the most for any batsman. Siraj did what he does best, hit the spot first up. His sweet spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohammed siraj joe root india vs england
Close
England's Ben Stokes misses a shot. (REUTERS)
England's Ben Stokes misses a shot. (REUTERS)
cricket

'Toughest conditions I have faced in my 70-Tests as a batsman': Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Reacting on the Indian pitches on this tour, England all-rounder Ben Stokes said ‘these are the hardest conditions’ that he has ever faced as a batsman in his Test career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with teammates during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.(ICC/ANI Photo)
India's Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with teammates during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.(ICC/ANI Photo)
cricket

Spinners keep England searching for substance

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:26 PM IST
India once again placed themselves firmly on the driver's seat in fourth Test against England. After England opted to bat first, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin got about their business to bowl the visitors' out for 205. In reply, India reached 24/1 at stumps on Day 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler M Siraj celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman Joe Root, during the first day's play of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler M Siraj celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman Joe Root, during the first day's play of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI)
cricket

Mohammed Siraj and setting it up—ask Joe Root

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj steamed in with a slippery bowling action highly similar to Mohammad Amir, to pin Joe Root on his backfoot with a full-pitched delivery angling sharply into him. Root was as plumb as plumb gets. He didn’t even review.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli.(BCCI)
Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli.(BCCI)
cricket

We aren't going to back down to anyone: Stokes reacts on argument with Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:27 PM IST
England batsman Ben Stokes played down the whole episode with India captain Virat Kohli on Day 1 of India vs England 4th Test, saying it was just a conversation between two competitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England pacer Graeme Swann (Twitter)
Former England pacer Graeme Swann (Twitter)
cricket

'Got to take your hats off to him': Graeme Swann heaps praise on India bowler

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Graeme Swann said he knew there was bit in it for the seamers but he had no idea that it would be Mohammed Siraj who would end up extracting the most out of it during Day 1 of India vs England 4th Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session in Lucknow on Thursday.(HT Photo)
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session in Lucknow on Thursday.(HT Photo)
cricket

Century of ODIs beckons Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday

By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Like her 100th T20I, this too will be against South Africa and the hard-hitting batter will look to come out of a slump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's Temba Bavuma(REUTERS)
South Africa's Temba Bavuma(REUTERS)
cricket

De Kock removed, South Africa announce new ODI/T20I and Test captains

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:37 PM IST
CSA said Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the 2021 and 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cups as well as the ICC Men's World Cup in 2023. Elgar will take over the reins into the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Mohammad Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Joe Root during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
India's Mohammad Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Joe Root during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
cricket

'Gave me great satisfaction': Siraj reveals how he 'planned' for Root's wicket

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:17 PM IST
India vs England: Mohammed Siraj, who gave Joe Root a hard time early on with his away going deliveries, said the wicket of the England captain gave him great satisfaction as he had set Root up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'Rahul, Agarwal waiting': Laxman after 'under pressure' Gill gets out for a duck

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:23 PM IST
VVS Laxman said Shubman Gill ‘will be under pressure’ after getting out for a duck in the 4th Test against England as there are some talented openers like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal waiting in the wings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
cricket

The biggest batting rampages in cricket

By Rajesh Pansare
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:09 PM IST
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Kieron Pollard showed that he hasn’t lost any of his power hitting abilities as he tore into Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya, hitting six sixes in an over in the first T20 at Antigua.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
cricket

Dananjaya takes hat-trick, before Pollard hits him for six sixes in an over

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST
It’s a truly exclusive club—Gibbs, Singh and now Pollard as he took West Indies to a win in their first T20 against Sri Lanka in Antigua, changing the match in the space of six balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill, captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel celebrate the dismissal of England's Dan Lawrence. (REUTERS)
India's Shubman Gill, captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel celebrate the dismissal of England's Dan Lawrence. (REUTERS)
cricket

4th Test: Ashwin, Axar bundle out England for 205 as India take control on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:24 PM IST
India ended the day at 24 for 1 with wily old James Anderson (5-5-0-1) accounting for an out-of-form Shubman Gill (0). Rohit Sharma (8 batting, 34 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting, 36 balls) were holding fort for the home side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchanged a few words.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchanged a few words.(BCCI)
cricket

Siraj reveals reason behind Kohli-Stokes heated exchange

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:27 PM IST
India vs England: Things got a little heated between Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the 4th Test. Mohammed Siraj revealed what went down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj celebrates Joe Root's wicket.(BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj celebrates Joe Root's wicket.(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 - Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:01 PM IST
India vs England: Here is all the action from Day 1 of the 4th Test in images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England fast bowler Jofra Archer(PTI)
England fast bowler Jofra Archer(PTI)
cricket

Archer not picked because of injury, Stokes playing 4th Test with stomach upset

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • It was a bit of a surprise when England decided to play only three specialist bowlers in the fourth Test, picking batsman Dan Lawrence in place Jofra Archer who had played in the day-night Test but as it turned out Archer was forced to sit due to an injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP