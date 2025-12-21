Mohsin Naqvi heading to Dubai for U19 Asia Cup final, trophy presentation drama on the cards: Report

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi is set to travel to Dubai for Sunday’s India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup final, and is also expected to attend the tournament’s closing ceremony where the champions will present the trophy, as reported by Geo Super. Mohsin Naqvi in Rawalpindi.(AFP)

The report adds that Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, will watch the blockbuster final live at the venue and then remaind of the post-match ceremony at Dubai’s The Sevens, where the winning team will lift the silverware.

The development has revived memories of the senior men’s Asia Cup final controversy earlier this year, when India beat Pakistan in Dubai but did not take the trophy from Naqvi amid heightened political tensions. India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi led to an unusual end to the presentation, with the trophy removed from the stage and India celebrating without physically receiving it.

The ACC later proposed holding a separate presentation in Dubai to formally hand over the trophy, but the proposal was not accepted, and the trophy has since been kept at the ACC headquarters in Dubai.

That backdrop makes Naqvi’s presence at another India-Pakistan final, even at the U-19 level, a fresh optics flashpoint, especially if India win and the closing ceremony follows standard protocol with the ACC president medals and the trophy.

On the cricketing side, India arrived at the final, chasing a record-extending 12th U-19 Asia Cup title. However, in the match, Pakistan, being put to bat first have posted a massive total of 347, carried Sameer Minhas’ 172, setting up yet another high-voltage chapter in the rivalry.

With Naqvi expected on the ground for the climax, the match now carries two storylines running parallel: the trophy will be won on the field, and the question of how it will be handed over when the match ends.